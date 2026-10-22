Din. Zagreb vs Nijmegen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+3 The referee blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half, bringing the opening 45 minutes to a close.

45+2 Bryan Linssen (Nijmegen) brings down a great pass and shoots from inside the box, but it goes just wide of the left post. The ball goes out of play for a Dinamo Zagreb goal kick.

45 At least 2 minutes of stoppage time will be added.

45 Goal! Clement Bischoff provides the assist, and Bryan Linssen (NEC Nijmegen) heads it home from close range into the top left corner. 2:2.

44 Noé Lebreton (NEC Nijmegen) is booked for a foul. Manfredas Lukjančukas had an easy decision to make.

42 Handball! The NEC Nijmegen player touched the ball with his hand.

42 Nijmegen tries to make the most of a dangerous free kick near the sideline.

37 Dion Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb) receives a pass inside the box and controls it brilliantly. He fires a low shot towards the right post, but the goalkeeper dives to make the save.

37 Goal! Dion Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb) was first to the rebound and slotted it home. The score is 2:1.

37 Dinamo Zagreb's joy didn't last long as, after a VAR review, the referee disallowed the goal for offside!

36 Houston, we have a problem! The referee announced he is checking the goal for offside via VAR. Dinamo Zagreb players are unhappy with this decision.

35 Goal - 2:1! Niko Galešić passes to Luka Ivanušec (Dinamo Zagreb), who fires home from close range, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

33 A brilliant cross from Matteo Perez Vinlöf found Dion Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb), who out-jumped everyone to head the ball home from close range against the goalkeeper's momentum. His shot was both powerful and precise, leaving Gonzalo Crettaz with no chance. 1:1.

31 Dion Drena Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb) gave his all to reach the cross into the box, but he couldn't reach it.

31 Bryan Linssen (NEC Nijmegen) brought down a accurate pass, but a defender dispossessed him. Great defending. The linesman awards a throw-in to Nijmegen.

30 Arber Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb) tried to dribble past an opponent, but the ball was cleared.

27 Luka Stojković (Dinamo Zagreb) plays it short from the corner instead of crossing into the box.

26 Goal! Deveron Fonville showed great vision to pass to Clement Bischoff (NEC Nijmegen), who coolly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner. The score is 0-1.

25 Goal - 0:1! Noé Lebreton sets up Clément Bischoff (NEC) inside the box, and he slots the ball into the bottom left corner of Dominik Kotarski's net.

23 This yellow card was deserved. The foul by Dion Beljo (Din. Zagreb) was quite harsh, and Manfredas Lukjančukas didn't hesitate to show him a yellow card.

22 Noë Lebreton (Nijmegen) tries his luck from distance and his brilliant effort rattles the crossbar! The ball goes out of play, and a goal kick is awarded to Dinamo Zagreb.

20 Thanks to a brilliant defensive block, the corner kick taken by Dinamo Zagreb came to nothing.

20 Luka Stojković (Dinamo Zagreb) receives a cross inside the box and tries to place it into the bottom corner, but his shot is blocked by a defender and goes out. Dinamo Zagreb will take a corner.

19 Ahmetcan Kaplan (NEC Nijmegen) holds back his opponent to prevent him from getting the ball, and the referee blows his whistle for a foul. Free kick awarded to Dinamo Zagreb.

18 Dinamo Zagreb continues to play with precise passes in search of new attacking opportunities.

17 A scramble broke out in the penalty area, but the referee ignored Dinamo Zagreb's penalty appeals. Play continues.

17 Luka Ivanušec (Dinamo Zagreb) failed with a high cross, and the opposing defenders quickly cleared the ball from the penalty area.

15 The linesman raised his flag for offside against Tjaronn Chery (Nijmegen) just before his header.

14 Dinamo Zagreb takes the corner quickly.

11 Arber Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb) misplaces his pass. The ball goes out of play, and the NEC goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

9 NEC players are passing the ball around the pitch and maintaining control. However, the opponent intercepted the pass and the situation changed.

7 Dion Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb) won the ball and made a brilliant solo run. He decided to shoot from mid-range, but his effort was easily blocked by a defender.

3 Gonzalo Crettaz makes a brilliant save! Dion Drena Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb) easily beats the defenders and shoots from outside the box. His shot was heading for the bottom right corner, but the goalkeeper denies it!

2 Perr Schuurs (Nijmegen) pulls his opponent's shirt and the referee stops play for a foul. Dinamo Zagreb will take the free kick near the sideline.

1 The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.

21:47 The players finally step onto the pitch! NEC gets the match underway.

21:45 Manfredas Lukjančukas has been appointed as the main referee for today's match, and he will try to be fair and avoid mistakes.

21:45 The starting lineups have already been announced and you can check them out in the lineups section.