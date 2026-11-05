Anderlecht vs Salzburg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

42 Thanks to a brilliant interception by the defender, the corner kick taken by Anderlecht came to nothing.

41 Great save! Lukas Ambros (Anderlecht) found space in the box after a precise pass, but his shot to the bottom right corner was brilliantly saved by Kristian Zawisicki. Anderlecht will have a corner kick.

39 Now let's look at the statistics, specifically the total number of shots – 5:0.

35 Edmund Baidoo (Salzburg) could only expect a yellow card for that rough challenge. And there it is. Elchin Masiyev didn't hesitate to pull it from his pocket.

31 Leandro Morgalla (Salzburg) held his opponent to prevent him from gaining possession, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul.

28 Today's referee Elchin Masiyev rightly decided to show a yellow card to Mario Stroeykens (Anderlecht) for a rough challenge.

25 Mihailo Cvetkovic (Anderlecht) received a precise pass and went one-on-one with the keeper, but his shot went straight to Kristian Zawisicki, who stayed alert and easily saved it.

23 Frans Kratzig (Salzburg) tried to find a teammate in the box, but Colin Coosemans came off his line to clear the ball.

22 Danylo Sikan (Anderlecht) committed a foul. Elchin Masiyev stopped the game and is making a decision.

20 A free kick just outside the penalty area. An ideal position for a player with great striking technique. It is none other than Ludwig Augustinsson (Anderlecht), who curls the ball masterfully into the net. A beautiful moment in football.

19 Elchin Masiyev stopped the game due to a tactical foul by Frans Kratzig (Salzburg).

17 Match: Anderlecht - Salzburg. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Enric Llansana (Anderlecht) handled the ball.

16 Foul! Leandro Morgalla (Salzburg) is penalized for holding his opponent. Anderlecht will take the free kick.

14 Anderlecht failed to score from the corner as Christian Zawieschitzky (Salzburg) jumped to claim the ball.

13 Giulian Biancone (Anderlecht) fired a powerful long-range shot after a great pass. The ball headed towards the right post, but Kristian Zawisky made a brilliant save to keep the score level. Anderlecht win a corner.

12 Anderlecht took the corner kick with a short pass.

12 Oh, what a save. Mihailo Cvetkovic (Anderlecht) shot from inside the box, but it was brilliantly saved. Anderlecht will take a corner kick.

9 The corner kick taken by Lucas Lissens (Anderlecht) was cleared in a hurry.

7 Danylo Sikan (Anderlecht) found space in the box from a corner. His header went towards the right post, but the keeper made a brilliant save.

7 Lucas Lissens (Anderlecht) steps up to take the corner kick and is expected to cross the ball into the box.

5 A Salzburg player moved too far forward, and the referee blew the whistle for offside.

4 Yorbe Vertessen (Salzburg) decided to play the corner short instead of crossing into the box.

4 Yorbe Vertessen's (Salzburg) cross is blocked. Salzburg played well and won a corner.

2 Oumar Solet (Salzburg) is pushing forward, but a defender tracks back well to win the ball. The ball goes out of play for an Anderlecht goal kick.

1 Wow, today's match is starting right now.

22:47 The players have taken the pitch and the match is about to start. Salzburg will kick off.

22:45 The head referee for today's match will be Elchin Masiyev.

22:45 The starting lineups for both teams have been announced and you can check them out in the match details.