Anderlecht vs Salzburg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Anderlecht vs Salzburg. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Anderlecht starting lineup: 26. Coosemans C. (captain), 18. Ambros L., 6. Augustinsson L., 4. Biancone G., 9. Cvetkovic M., 24. Llansana E., 79. Maamar A., 49. Onia Seke J., 27. Petrot L., 14. Sikan D., 29. Stroeykens M.
Anderlecht substitutes: 8. Amane R., 11. Antman O., 50. Barry K., 21. Bentayeb T., 91. Bertaccini A., 83. Degreef T., 32. Heekeren J., 55. Kana M., 12. Omobamidele A., 5. Reabciuk O., 54. Sardella K., 10. Winkler M.
Anderlecht head coach: Bruno V.
Salzburg starting lineup: 52. Zawieschitzky C., 20. Baidoo E., 32. Barry A., 30. Diakite G., 21. Drexler T., 13. Kratzig F., 15. Mazurek B., 39. Morgalla L., 9. Tabakovic H. (captain), 11. Vertessen Y., 47. Zabransky V.
Salzburg substitutes: 33. Camara A., 91. Chase A., 5. Diabate S., 1. Fruchtl C., 19. Konate K., 22. Lainer S., 35. Lindstrom J., 23. Redzic D., 41. Sarcevic N., 7. Tohumcu U.
Salzburg head coach: Rohl D.
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