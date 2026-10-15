St. Truiden vs Iberia 1999: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: St. Truiden vs Iberia 1999. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
St. Truiden starting lineup: 16. Kokubo L., 9. Bazdar S., 18. Ishiwatari N., 11. Mbuku N., 14. Merlen R., 26. Musliu V., 23. Pupe J., 10. Sebaoui I., 8. Sissako A., 5. Taniguchi S. (captain), 60. Vanwesemael R.
St. Truiden head coach: De Meyer F.
Iberia 1999 starting lineup: 31. Makaridze G., 25. Amisulashvili A., 3. Cancar P., 6. Dadiani N., 9. Dzagania A., 5. Jinjolava J. (captain), 8. Kardava B., 18. Lucas Cafe, 10. Natchkebia Z., 4. Selimovic V., 19. Sikharulashvili N.
Iberia 1999 head coach: Demchenko A.
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