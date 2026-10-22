Iberia 1999 vs Mjallby: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·32·Sport
Iberia 1999 vs Mjallby: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Conference League: Iberia 1999 vs Mjallby. Kick-off: 22 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Iberia 1999 starting lineup: 31. Makaridze G., 40. Kobuladze G., 25. Amisulashvili A., 4. Selimovic V., 5. Jinjolava J. (captain), 6. Dadiani N., 18. Lucas Cafe, 8. Kardava B., 9. Dzagania A., 19. Sikharulashvili N., 10. Natchkebia Z.

Iberia 1999 substitutes: 14. Alhassan I., 11. Bartishvili A., 30. Bochorishvili N., 3. Cancar P., 29. Chikhradze L., 17. Ende S., 23. Kuliyev E., 16. Kurtanidze R., 27. Kutsia G., 7. Kvartskhava D., 1. Megrelishvili T., 33. Tiboue J.

Iberia 1999 head coach: Korghalidze L.

Mjallby starting lineup: 35. Lundin A., 33. Miettinen T., 4. Noren A., 5. Iqbal A., 14. Granath V., 7. Gustafson V., 22. Gustavsson J. (captain), 26. Hoffmann I., 23. Samuelsen A., 18. Bergstrom J., 29. Lindberg O.

Mjallby substitutes: 3. Agnarsson M., 39. Arrhenius R., 6. Enggaard M., 1. Hansen S., 10. Kjaer J., 25. Nielsen M., 24. Pettersson T., 2. Svanberg L., 27. Tidstrand L., 13. Wallinder R.

Mjallby head coach: Brannstrom A.

Live report LIVE
46
Lothar D'Hondt blows the whistle and the second half is underway.
45+1🟨
Victor Gustafson (Mjällby) was booked by the referee for a foul a moment ago.
45+2
The first half of the match has ended.
45🟨
Nikoloz Dadiani (Iberia 1999) tested referee Lothar D'hondt's patience and was booked for his earlier late challenge.
45
1 minute added to the match.
44
Viktor Gustafson (Mjällby) fires a dangerous shot towards the top corner, but Giorgi Makaridze makes a brilliant save to deny him.
41
Zviad Nachkebia (Iberia 1999) takes the corner kick, but the ball hits an opponent's head.
40
That was simply magnificent! Jemali-Giorgi Jinjolava (Iberia 1999) tried his luck with a powerful long-range shot, but it hit the crossbar! A clear example of when luck is not on your side.
39
Nikoloz Dadiani (Iberia 1999) shoots from outside the box, but his effort is blocked. The referee blows the whistle, Iberia 1999 will take a corner kick.
38
The corner kick taken by Aki Samuelsen (Mjällby) is cleared by the defenders.
37
Ian Hoffmann (Mjällby) floats the ball into the box looking for a teammate, but the defenders manage to clear it. The ball goes out of play and a corner kick is awarded. Mjällby can continue their attacking pressure.
36
Zjemali-Giorgi Jinjolava (Iberia 1999) had a good chance from distance. His shot was aimed at the bottom right corner, but Aleksandre Lundin stayed alert and easily gathered the ball.
33
3:6 is the total number of shots taken by both teams.
30
Mjällby players are controlling the ball with short passes to each other. They are waiting for gaps to open up in the defense.
28
Bakar Kardava (Iberia 1999) tried to reach the ball, but also caught the opponent's legs. Lothar D'Hondt blew his whistle for a foul. Mjällby will take the free kick near the sideline.
24
Good chance! Nika Sikharulashvili (Iberia 1999) beat his marker nicely inside the box, but his shot went just past the right post. He had to score! The ball went out of play, and Mällby will restart with a goal kick.
23
Instead of crossing from the corner into the box, Aki Samuelsen (Mjallby) played it short to a nearby teammate.
22
The goalkeeper denies Aki Samuelsen (Mjällby) with a brilliant save, otherwise the ball was heading straight into the top corner. The referee points to the corner spot and Mjällby will restart play.
22
Aki Samuelsen (Mjällby) is about to take a free-kick from a very dangerous position just outside the box.
21
Bakar Kardava (Iberia 1999) is not following the golden rule: "Treat others as you want to be treated." He made a rough challenge, leaving Lothar D'Hondt no choice but to blow for a foul. Mjällby will take a free kick from a dangerous distance.
20
Aki Samuelsen (Mjällby) decided to quicken the pace of the game with a short corner kick.
20
Ian Hoffmann (Mjällby) delivers a cross into the box, but his effort is blocked and cleared. The ball goes out of play. Mjällby will take a corner kick.
18
Zhemali-Giorgi Jinjolava (Iberia 1999) crosses the free kick into the box, but a defender gets there first.
17
A terrible mistake by William Granath (Mjällby) and Lothar D'Hondt blows his whistle. Free kick given to Iberia 1999.
14
53:47 – ball possession ratio.
11🟨
Play is stopped as Lukas Kafe (Iberia 1999) is shown a yellow card.
11
Iberia 1999 took a corner kick, but reliable defending cleared the danger.
8
Aki Samuelsen (Mjällby) made a good run, but his shot from outside the box went just wide of the left post. Still, it was a brilliant solo effort. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Iberia 1999.
5
Olle Lindberg (Mjällby) tried to dribble past an opponent, but the ball was cleared.
2
Iberia 1999 players are exchanging short passes.
1
The match has just started.
21:48
The players have finally stepped onto the pitch! Iberia 1999 gets the match underway.
21:45
Today's match will be officiated by Lothar D'Hondt.
21:45
The starting lineups for this match have been announced.
21:45
Hello to all football fans, we are here to bring you the live commentary of this match, covering all the most interesting and important moments. We guarantee you won't miss a thing, just sit back and enjoy.
Iberia 1999MjallbyConference League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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