Why is Vangelis Pavlidis on the radar of Serie A and La Liga clubs?

·49·Sport
Why is Vangelis Pavlidis on the radar of Serie A and La Liga clubs?

Shining for Portuguese club Benfica, Greek goalscorer Vangelis Pavlidis is becoming one of the most sought-after figures in the transfer market. Due to his incredible prolificacy this season, the 27-year-old forward has caught the attention not only of the Catalan giant, but also of two major flagbearers of Italian football — Turin's Juventus and Milan.

According to renowned transfer insider Ekrem Konur, Italian teams are closely monitoring every match of the Greek striker and preparing for a serious battle to secure his signature.

New rivals for Barcelona: What are the Serie A giants planning?

Europe's leading clubs have moved simultaneously to strengthen their attacking lines:

  • Barcelona's priority plan: Earlier this week, reports circulated that the Catalan club is considering Pavlidis specifically as a worthy successor to Robert Lewandowski;

  • Intervention of the Turin and Milan clubs: Juventus and Milan have also joined the race to modernize their attacking lines and are ready to offer fierce financial and sporting competition to Barcelona.

The Lisbon club's firm demand: A 100 million euro price tag

Benfica is known for not letting its leaders go easily and cheaply:

  • Huge release clause: According to previously circulated information, the Lisbon club's management intends to sell its sniper for no less than 100 million euros to reap a massive financial profit;

  • Contractual advantage: Since the "Eagles" enjoy financial stability, they have the opportunity to take full advantage of the competition between giants and drive the transfer price up to the maximum level.

Phenomenal statistics: 10 goal contributions in 7 matches

Such intense interest surrounding Pavlidis is fully justified by his brilliant performances on the pitch:

  • 8 goals and 2 assists: The Greek forward took to the pitch in just 7 matches of the current Portuguese Primeira Liga season, scoring 8 goals against opponents' nets and providing 2 assists;

  • Stability on the pitch: Averaging more than one effective action per game, he confidently leads the championship goalscorers race.

If Vangelis Pavlidis maintains this momentum until the end of the season, the summer transfer window is bound to witness one of the biggest and most expensive transfer battles among three European giants in recent years.

Vangelis PavlidisBenficaBarcelonaJuventus
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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