The title race intensifies: «Neftchi» wins in Kokand and rises to 1st place

·63·Sport
The title race intensifies: «Neftchi» wins in Kokand and rises to 1st place

In the 24th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the derby between two fierce valley rivals — «Kokand-1912» and Fergana's «Neftchi» club — provided spectators with unforgettable drama. In the match held at the Central Stadium in Kokand, the team from Fergana secured a comeback 4:2 victory.

Following this crucial success, «Neftchi» brought their points tally to 55, overtaking «Pakhtakor» (52 points) in the standings to become the sole leader in the championship race.

A veritable goal show and a red card in the derby

The match started at a very high tempo and in an attacking spirit:

  • Early exchanges: In the 11th minute of the game, hosts' forward Toma Tabatadze opened the scoring, but just three minutes later (14th minute) Zoran Marušić equalized;

  • Second-half intensity: After the break, in the 48th minute, Nurmuhammad Abduganiev put the Fergana side ahead, but right in the 50th minute, Shahzod Akramov leveled the score, making it 2:2;

  • A brace and being a man down: In the 58th minute, Marušić celebrated his brace to put «Neftchi» ahead again. However, in the 59th minute, goalscorer Nurmuhammad Abduganiev received a direct red card and left the pitch;

  • Kouao's final nail: The visitors, left with ten men, did not sit back in defense — in the 86th minute, Koffi Kouao scored on a counter-attack to seal the final 4:2 victory.

Match protocol:

Super League. 24th round

«Kokand-1912» — «Neftchi» 2:4

Kokand, Central Stadium

  • Goals: Toma Tabatadze (11), Shahzod Akramov (50) — Zoran Marušić (14, 58), Nurmuhammad Abduganiev (48), Koffi Kouao (86).

  • «Kokand-1912»: Rahim Davronov, Jasur Yakubov, Shota Gvazava (Muhriddin Pazildinov, 82), Shohrux Gadoyev, Zafar Hakimov (Asliddin Toshtemirov, 62), Shahzod Akramov (Shohrux Mahmudhojiyev, 74), Iqbol Malikjonov, Gulomhaydar Gulomov, Toma Tabatadze (Javohir Husanov, 62), Elbek Yulchiyev, Muhammadanas Hasanov (Akbar Oktanov, 82).

  • «Neftchi»: Akbar Turaev, Vladimir Jovović (Abror Ismailov, 64), Khurshid Giyosov (Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev, 74), Asilbek Jumayev (Anvar Gafurov, 64), Nurmuhammad Abduganiev, Muhsin Ubaydullaev, Alisher Odilov (Bilol Toshmirzaev, 82), Zoran Marušić (Stipe Perica, 74), Farrukh Sayfiev, Koffi Kouao, Ratinho.

  • Yellow card: Shahzod Akramov (38).

  • Red card: Nurmuhammad Abduganiev (59).

The championship intrigue reaches its peak

Following this victory, all attention turns to the main competitor in the standings. Now «Pakhtakor» will have to undergo a tough test away against Namangan's third-placed club «Navbahor» within this round. The finale of the season, where every point is worth gold, is becoming increasingly fierce.

Kokand-1912NeftchiUzbekistan Super LeagueCentral Stadium
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Islom Ismoilov speaks openly about the victory over "Lokomotiv" and the pressureIslom Ismoilov speaks openly about the victory over "Lokomotiv" and the pressure21 September 07:01«Marushich's golden goal and victory in the capital»: «Neftchi» regains the lead!«Marushich's golden goal and victory in the capital»: «Neftchi» regains the lead!20 September 22:13Islom Ismoilov speaks out after yesterday's drama against SurxonIslom Ismoilov speaks out after yesterday's drama against Surxon10 September 06:51Neftchi defeats Surkhon and reclaims the lead in the Super LeagueNeftchi defeats Surkhon and reclaims the lead in the Super League9 September 21:29Andijan defeats Kokand-1912 in 90+1 minute: Goals that shook the stadium!Andijan defeats Kokand-1912 in 90+1 minute: Goals that shook the stadium!10 September 21:31"Navbahor" comes from behind twice to secure a spirited victory over "Dinamo""Navbahor" comes from behind twice to secure a spirited victory over "Dinamo"17 September 20:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov