The title race intensifies: «Neftchi» wins in Kokand and rises to 1st place

In the 24th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the derby between two fierce valley rivals — «Kokand-1912» and Fergana's «Neftchi» club — provided spectators with unforgettable drama. In the match held at the Central Stadium in Kokand, the team from Fergana secured a comeback 4:2 victory.

Following this crucial success, «Neftchi» brought their points tally to 55, overtaking «Pakhtakor» (52 points) in the standings to become the sole leader in the championship race.

A veritable goal show and a red card in the derby

The match started at a very high tempo and in an attacking spirit:

Early exchanges: In the 11th minute of the game, hosts' forward Toma Tabatadze opened the scoring, but just three minutes later (14th minute) Zoran Marušić equalized;

Second-half intensity: After the break, in the 48th minute, Nurmuhammad Abduganiev put the Fergana side ahead, but right in the 50th minute, Shahzod Akramov leveled the score, making it 2:2;

A brace and being a man down: In the 58th minute, Marušić celebrated his brace to put «Neftchi» ahead again. However, in the 59th minute, goalscorer Nurmuhammad Abduganiev received a direct red card and left the pitch;

Kouao's final nail: The visitors, left with ten men, did not sit back in defense — in the 86th minute, Koffi Kouao scored on a counter-attack to seal the final 4:2 victory.

Match protocol:

Super League. 24th round

«Kokand-1912» — «Neftchi» 2:4

Kokand, Central Stadium

Goals: Toma Tabatadze (11), Shahzod Akramov (50) — Zoran Marušić (14, 58), Nurmuhammad Abduganiev (48), Koffi Kouao (86).

«Kokand-1912»: Rahim Davronov, Jasur Yakubov, Shota Gvazava (Muhriddin Pazildinov, 82), Shohrux Gadoyev, Zafar Hakimov (Asliddin Toshtemirov, 62), Shahzod Akramov (Shohrux Mahmudhojiyev, 74), Iqbol Malikjonov, Gulomhaydar Gulomov, Toma Tabatadze (Javohir Husanov, 62), Elbek Yulchiyev, Muhammadanas Hasanov (Akbar Oktanov, 82).

«Neftchi»: Akbar Turaev, Vladimir Jovović (Abror Ismailov, 64), Khurshid Giyosov (Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev, 74), Asilbek Jumayev (Anvar Gafurov, 64), Nurmuhammad Abduganiev, Muhsin Ubaydullaev, Alisher Odilov (Bilol Toshmirzaev, 82), Zoran Marušić (Stipe Perica, 74), Farrukh Sayfiev, Koffi Kouao, Ratinho.

Yellow card: Shahzod Akramov (38).

Red card: Nurmuhammad Abduganiev (59).

The championship intrigue reaches its peak

Following this victory, all attention turns to the main competitor in the standings. Now «Pakhtakor» will have to undergo a tough test away against Namangan's third-placed club «Navbahor» within this round. The finale of the season, where every point is worth gold, is becoming increasingly fierce.