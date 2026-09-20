«Marushich's golden goal and victory in the capital»: «Neftchi» regains the lead!

One of the central matches of the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League took place in Tashkent, delivering an unexpected result directly bearing on the fate of the championship's gold medals. In a tense and uncompromising battle in the capital, «Lokomotiv» hosted Fergana's «Neftchi», which ended with a narrow yet extremely valuable 1:0 victory for the guests. The fate of the match, where both teams paid great attention to defense, was decided by a decisive attack in the 62nd minute: the prolific forward of the Fergana side, Zoran Marushich, accurately hit the opponent's goal and scored the only ball that brought victory to his team.

Although the «railwaymen» threw all their strength forward in the remaining minutes to restore balance, «Neftchi's» defensive line and goalkeeper acted impeccably, preserving the clean sheet until the end. Thanks to this victory, «Neftchi» brought its points tally to 51, overtaking «Pakhtakor» (49 points) by 2 points to return to the 1st place in the standings, reclaiming sole leadership; meanwhile, «Lokomotiv» remained with 35 points and occupies the 4th place.

Well, can this goal by Marushich become a decisive turning point for «Neftchi» on the path to the championship, what chances does «Lokomotiv» have in the fight for the top three, and how intense will the championship race with «Pakhtakor» be in the remaining rounds?

«Winning strike and defensive bastion from Marushich»: Match Chronicle

Key highlights of the principled clash in Tashkent:

Decisive goal by Zoran Marushich: In the 62nd minute, the experienced Montenegrin legionnaire spotted a flaw in the hosts' defense and opened the scoring;

«Lokomotiv's» attempts to restore balance: After the goal, the capital side substituted players such as Yakhshiboev, Abrayev, and Bahodirov, sharply increasing pressure;

Triple substitution by «Neftchi» in the 69th minute: The coaching staff introduced Toshmirzayev, Giyosov, and Perica into the match simultaneously to strengthen the score and increase pace;

Iron discipline and 1:0: The Fergana team defended in an organized manner until the final whistle, turning their minimal away advantage into a victory;

Return of sole leadership: Following this result, «Neftchi» reclaimed first place in the tournament table with 51 points.

Super League 22nd Round: «Lokomotiv» — «Neftchi» Match Statistics

Lineups and standings position of the teams:

Indicators and criteria «Lokomotiv» (Host) «Neftchi» (Guest) Final score 0 1 Goalscorer — Zoran Marushich (62nd minute) Accumulated points 35 points 51 points (Leader) Position in standings 4th place 1st place (+2 points ahead of pursuer) Gap from main pursuer — 2 points ahead of «Pakhtakor» Goalkeepers Kozlov Ergashev Tactical changes Substitutions in the 57th and 72nd minutes Rotation in the 69th (triple) and 81st minutes

Football Analysis: Experts on «Neftchi's» championship potential

Main conclusions of national championship commentators and sports experts:

Marushich's high class: The «Neftchi» forward once again became a decisive figure at the most crucial phase of the season, proving that he can make the most even out of half-chances;

Away championship character: Winning 1:0 without losing points on the pitch of a difficult opponent like «Lokomotiv» is only within the power of teams with a championship spirit;

Psychological duel with «Pakhtakor»: Moving 2 points ahead of the capital grand gives «Neftchi» players extra confidence and a strategic advantage ahead of the remaining decisive rounds;

Stability in the defensive line: The main achievement of the team was that the defensive system led by Ergashev, Abduganiyev, and Kuao did not allow «Lokomotiv» forwards to launch accurate shots.

This hard-fought and triumphant step by «Neftchi» in Tashkent became one of the most crucial stages on the path to returning the championship trophy to Fergana after a long hiatus.

In your opinion, can «Neftchi» surpass «Pakhtakor» this season and win the Super League championship? Can Zoran Marushich's goal in the 62nd minute be called the most important goal of the season? Leave your personal opinions and analyses in the comments and share the analysis of Uzbek football's most exciting central match with all your fan friends!