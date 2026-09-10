Andijan defeats Kokand-1912 in 90+1 minute: Goals that shook the stadium!

Uzbekistan Super LeagueThe 21st round featured the long-awaited, intense, and fierce Valley Derby. Hosting one of their eternal rivals, Kokand-1912, Andijan showed true character at the end of the match to secure a 2-1 super-comeback. Although the visitors opened the scoring early and maintained the lead for a long time, the 'Eagles' equalized in the 76th minute and snatched the victory in stoppage time. This win provided the Andijan side with crucial points in the standings while further complicating the precarious position of the Kokand team at the bottom.

So, which actions by the legionnaires changed the fate of the game, what effect did the coaching substitutions have, and what is the current state of the teams in the table? At the end of the article, we present all the details regarding the most climactic moments of the derby and the future prospects of the teams.

Derby Chronology: The 18th-minute strike and the last-gasp comeback

The dramatic clash at 'Bobur Arena' tested the nerves of fans on both sides:

Nimeli's quick goal: The match began with active attacks from the visitors, and in the 18th minute, Kokand-1912 striker Silvanus Nimeli opened the scoring to put the Kokand side ahead;

The hosts' prolonged pressure: After conceding, the Andijan side pushed forward as a team, but due to the disciplined defense of the Kokand team, Andijan could not find an equalizer for a long time;

Important response from Turdimurodov: By the 76th minute of the match, the relentless pressure paid off — Rustam Turdimurodov found the back of the net to level the score at 1-1;

The 90+1 minute winning strike: In stoppage time, substitute Imeda Ashortia scored the second, winning goal for Andijan, sending the entire stadium into a frenzy.

"This is not just three points, but the true will of a team that fought until the last second and their resilience in front of their fans," noted football commentators.

Lineups and coaching moves: The substitution that led to victory

Both coaching staffs made tactical changes during the match:

Andijan lineup: Adhamov, Abdumajidov, Holdorkhonov (Abdumannopov, 59), Komilov (Sulaymonov, 73), Chalasan, Turgunboyev (Ashortia, 59), Temirov, Ismonaliyev, Toirov, Boake, Turdimurodov;

Kokand-1912 lineup: Davronov, Yakubov, Salimov, Sidikov, Gvazava, Nimeli, Yoldoshev, Akramov, Malikjonov, Gulyamov, Khasanov (Khusanov, 66);

Ashortia's 'joker' role: Legionnaire Imeda Ashortia, who came on for Turgunboyev in the 59th minute, brought a new tempo to the game and became the hero of the victory by scoring in the final minute;

Yellow cards: In the intense and heated clash, Holdorkhonov (45th minute) and Toirov were cautioned for Andijan.

Tournament standings: Who moved up, who is at risk?

This emotional match affected the teams' positions in the competition table as follows:

Andijan's position: After the important victory, Andijan increased their points tally to 30 , firmly securing 8th place in the standings;

Kokand-1912 in the danger zone: Due to the last-second defeat, the Kokand side remains in 13th place with 20 points and must intensify their fight to maintain their place in the Super League.

The intensity of Valley football and future battles

This match at 'Bobur Arena' once again proved that Valley derbies in Uzbek football always have a unique power and drama. The fact that Andijan, who were losing until the 76th minute, found the strength to pull off a victory in the final attack speaks to the club's solid character. Conversely, Kokand-1912's loss of concentration in the final minutes, after leading for almost the entire game, exposed serious problems in the team's defense. As the final rounds of the Super League approach, every point becomes worth its weight in gold, and such victories serve as a key factor in determining the teams' fate for the season.

Do you think Andijan's last-minute victory can trigger a climb to higher positions? Could Kokand-1912 have saved the win if they hadn't lost focus in the final minutes? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the heated derby with all football fans and your friends from Andijan and Kokand!