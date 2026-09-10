Islom Ismoilov speaks out after yesterday's drama against Surxon

·8·Sport
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after yesterday's drama against Surxon

Uzbekistan Super League In the 21st round, the league leaders, Fergana's Neftchi, secured a valuable 3 points by defeating Termez's Surxon 2:1 at home. However, the match was much tougher and more nerve-wracking than expected for the hosts: after taking a 2:0 lead, the Fergana side came under heavy pressure and faced strong resistance from their opponents. After the match, Neftchi head coach Islom Ismoilov attended the press conference, where he shed light on why the team struggled, the injury of the first goal scorer Vladimir Jovović, and the future of the newly arrived Brazilian legionnaires. So, why did Neftchi switch to a five-man defense, is a starting spot guaranteed for the new signings, and did Ismoilov use the pitch quality as an excuse? At the end of the article, we present all the details regarding the main intrigue — the fierce competition principle chosen by the Neftchi staff ahead of the AFC Champions League Elite and the team's final conclusions.

Surxon's spirit and errors under pressure

Islom Ismoilov admitted that despite the opponent's youth, they offered an extremely serious challenge:

  • The opponent's strength and threat to leaders: The coach emphasized that Surxon's previous matches were analyzed, noting that they took points from Pakhtakorand also gave Navbahor a hard time in Namangan;

  • Mental pressure after 2:0: After leading 2:0, the Fergana side conceded a goal early in the second half, which led to errors due to the pressure of maintaining the score, causing them to lose the rhythm of the game;

  • No excuses for pitch conditions: The coach gave a firm answer to the question about the pitch quality: 'Both teams played on the same pitch. We have absolutely no right to use the pitch as an excuse.'

'We still couldn't play the way we wanted. We didn't start the match badly, but errors created unnecessary pressure on our players. Nevertheless, the boys fought until the end and managed to snatch a difficult victory,' admitted Islom Ismoilov.

Jovović's condition and the five-man defense tactic

The coach revealed important information about squad changes and injuries during the press conference:

  • The issue with Vladimir Jovović: The Montenegrin midfielder who opened the scoring was substituted before the break due to an injury; according to Ismoilov, the player suffered a muscle strain, and the final diagnosis will be determined after a medical examination;

  • Defensive scheme: Playing with 5 defenders at the end of the match was not a plan for future games, but a forced decision due to Abror Ismoilov's extreme fatigue and the goal of giving Anvar Gafurov some playing time from the bench.

Strict requirements for new Brazilians ahead of the ACL

The most important issue interesting many Fergana fans and sports experts is how quickly the two new Brazilian legionnaires who joined Neftchi ahead of the ACL matches will integrate into the team and whether they will be given a place in the starting lineup. The most important conclusion is that, Islom Ismoilov stated firmly that no privileges will be given to the Brazilians, and that no one is guaranteed a spot in the team. Since they have been away from team training for some time and only trained individually, the staff will adapt them to the team game based on a special plan. Ismoilov emphasized that regardless of name or status, only the player who works honestly in training and wins the internal competition will take the field. Such a healthy environment will serve Neftchi in fighting for high results in both the Super League and the ACL.

Do you think Neftchi can learn the right lessons from the mistakes in the game against Surxon and display a confident performance in the upcoming ACL matches? Can the newly added Brazilian legionnaires strengthen the team's attack? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis of Neftchi's path to the championship with your friends and football enthusiasts!

NeftchiSurxonUzbekistan Super LeagueMatch AnalysisBrazilian LegionnairesTactical SetupAFC Champions LeagueIslom Ismoilov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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