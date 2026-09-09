Neftchi defeats Surkhon and reclaims the lead in the Super League

The Uzbekistan Super Leaguematchday 21 is offering fans a true championship drama. Following Pakhtakor's away victory, which intensified the situation at the top of the table, Fergana's Neftchi hosted Termez's Surkhon. This match, crucial for both sides, was intense and uncompromising. Thanks to the skill of their foreign players and rapid combination attacks, the Fergana side secured a valuable 2-1 win. So, who scored in the match at Istiqlol Stadium, how did the teams line up, and how did Neftchi strengthen their position in the title race? At the end of the article, we provide all the details regarding the main intrigue—the new position of the 48-point Fergana team in the standings and the gap between them and their rivals.

Attacking pressure in Fergana: Decisive strikes from Peritsa and Jovovic

The match began with total territorial and possession dominance by the hosts:

Early goal from Vladimir Jovovic: Applying heavy pressure on the opponent's defense from the opening minutes, the Fergana side opened the scoring in the 12th minute—Montenegrin midfielder Vladimir Jovovic found the net with an accurate strike (1-0);

Stipe Peritsa's penalty: In the 31st minute, following a foul in the visitors' penalty area, experienced Croatian striker Stipe Peritsa coolly converted the resulting penalty (2-0);

Surkhon's second-half response: After making tactical changes at halftime, the Termez side managed to narrow the deficit in the 47th minute—substitute Kamronbek Yusupov hit the back of the net (2-1);

Tense finish: For the remainder of the game, despite the visitors' attempts to equalize, the Neftchi defense and goalkeeper Botirali Ergashev acted reliably to preserve the victory.

"Every match is like a final for us. The opponent put us under serious pressure at the start of the second half, but the boys showed character and secured the necessary three points," the coaching staff noted in their post-match assessment.

Starting lineups and substitutions

The coaches fielded the following lineups for these crucial points:

Neftchi lineup: Botirali Ergashev, Bojan Ciger, Ikromjon Aliboyev, Abrorbek Ismoilov (Anvarjon Gofurov, 90+3), Vladimir Jovovic (Khurshid Giyosov, 45+1), Nurmuhammad Abduganiyev, Stipe Peritsa (Zoran Marusic, 65), Alisher Odilov (Bilolxon Toshmirzayev, 65), Farrukh Sayfiyev, Koffi Kouao, Ratinho;

Surkhon lineup: Davron Merganov, Behzod Shamsiyev, Doston Tursunov, Humoyun Sherbutayev (Farhodbek Solihjonov, 81), Richard Friday (Sunnatulla Abdullajonov, 68), Tohirjon Ashurboyev, Sarvar Abduhamidov (Kamronbek Yusupov, 46), Behruz Uktamov (Mirmaqsud Mirusmonov, 46 / Farrukhjon Kodirov, 90+2), Tornike Dzebniauri, Behruz Shukurullayev, Behruz Shaydulov.

Reclaiming the Super League lead

The most important issue interesting many Uzbek football fans is how the championship zone and the lower part of the table have changed after this match. The most important conclusion is that, having secured 3 valuable points at home, the Neftchi team has reached 48 points, and shortly after reclaimed the lead from Pakhtakor and once again became the sole leader in the live table. Termez's Surkhon remains in the dangerous 12th position with 23 points. The consistent play of the Fergana side clearly shows that their championship spirit is extremely strong as the season nears its end.

Do you think Neftchi's current squad and style of play are enough to win the title, or will the battle with Pakhtakor continue until the final matchday? What flaws in the team are causing Surkhon to remain in the lower positions? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the intense rivalry in Uzbek football with your friends and fellow fans!