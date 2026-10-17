Venezia vs Napoli: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+4 The first half of the match has ended.

45+1 Play is stopped. Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) commits a foul in the challenge for the ball. He knows he made a mistake and isn't arguing or making gestures.

45 The fourth official has added 3 minutes to the match.

45 Venice players are finding open spaces with passes, but the attack ended with a forced pass to the opponent.

43 Juan Jesus (Napoli) tries to push forward, but an opponent clears the ball.

41 Referee Juan Luca Sacchi had a clear view and penalized Billy Gilmour (Napoli) for a foul.

38 Ridgeciano Haps (Venezia) delivers a great cross into the box, but the opponent's defense manages to clear the ball to safety.

36 Matias Moreno (Venezia) signals in pain and is asking for medical attention. The extent of his injury is currently unknown.

36 Sam Beukema (Napoli) decided to shoot, but his effort was well blocked by a defender, posing no danger to the goalkeeper.

35 A good clearance by the defender means the corner yields nothing for Napoli.

35 He had to score! Scott McTominay (Napoli) received a short pass inside the box, but delayed his shot and a defender managed to clear the ball. The referee and his assistant signal a corner kick in favor of Napoli.

32 Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli) delivers the ball into the box, but the defenders clear it away.

30 A brilliant block by the defender ensures that Napoli's corner comes to nothing.

30 Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) shoots from inside the box, but a timely block denies him. Napoli gets a corner kick.

29 Juan (Napoli) took the corner kick, but failed to connect with any of his teammates.

29 Half-chance! Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) sends the ball into the box, but Filip Stanković reacts well to clear the danger. The assistant referee points to the corner, Napoli will take it.

28 Réduan Halhal (Venezia) pulls an opponent's shirt, and Juan Luca Sacchi blows the whistle for a foul.

26 Juan (Napoli) with a brilliant first touch! He collected a precise pass near the edge of the box, but mistimed his shot and it went well wide of the right post. Poor effort.

25 Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) crosses into the box, but the defenders clear it.

24 Akor Adams (Venezia) failed to capitalize on a golden scoring opportunity. A wonderful cross into the box found Akor Adams (Venezia), who headed the ball, but sent it well over the crossbar.

23 Juan (Napoli) surges towards goal, but the defender tracks back just in time to win the ball.

22 Scott McTominay (Napoli) failed to find a teammate in the penalty area, his pass was blocked.

20 The game is stopped, the players are taking a water break.

18 John Yeboah (Venezia) missed a golden opportunity, his shot went just wide of the left post.

18 Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) passes from the corner of the box looking for his teammate in a good position, but a defender blocks the cross and clears the ball.

16 Filip Stankovic (Venezia) plays a long ball forward, but the ball intended for Antoine Hainaut is cleared with a strong challenge and the chance is gone. The linesman awards a throw-in to Napoli.

14 John Yeboah (Venezia) played a quick through ball into space for his teammate, who was waiting near the offside line, but a defender intercepted it and cleared the danger.

13 Billy Gilmour (Napoli) tried to find an unmarked teammate in the box, but Filip Stanković came off his line and cleared the ball.

11 Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) plays a forward pass, but overhits it. The ball goes out of play, and the Venezia goalkeeper will restart.

9 Akor Adams (Venezia) gained possession after a scramble in the box, but his shot towards the right side of the goal was very weak, and Alex Meret easily gathered the ball.

7 Lorenzo Lucca (Napoli) tried to head the cross, but his dangerous header from near the penalty area towards the left post was brilliantly saved by Filip Stanković.

5 Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) delivers a brilliant cross into the box, but the defender clears the danger.

5 The corner kick is taken short by Jovane (Napoli).

5 Jovane's cross into the box was blocked by the defenders. Napoli forced a corner.

4 Juan (Napoli) delivers a powerful cross from the corner into the penalty area, but the ball is blocked by a defender.

4 Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli) delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the defenders blocked the ball. It went out of play, and the linesman points for a corner. Napoli will take the corner kick.

2 Benoît Badiashile (Napoli) holds back his opponent to prevent him from getting the ball, and the referee blows the whistle for a foul.

1 John Yeboah (Venezia) tried to find an unmarked teammate inside the box, but Alex Meret rushed off his line to clear the ball.

1 The first half has started.

18:00 Finally, the players take the pitch! Venezia gets the match underway.

18:00 Today's match has been entrusted to referee Juan Luca Sacchi.

18:00 In the match details, you can review the team line-ups before the game starts.