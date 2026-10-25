Genoa vs Venezia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

46 The break is over and the second half is about to begin.

45+1 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45+1 The fourth official has indicated a minimum of 1 added minute.

45 A brilliant block by the defender neutralized the danger from Venezia's corner kick.

45+1 None of the Venezia players could reach the ball after the corner kick as the delivery was too strong and went out of bounds.

43 Leo Østigård (Genoa) crosses into the box, but the defenders clear the danger. The assistant referee made the right call and Genoa win a corner.

40 Mikael Egill Ellertsson was getting into a promising position, but Mario Mitaj's (Genoa) cross from inside the box was blocked by a defender.

37 Genoa are controlling the ball and waiting for gaps to open in the defense. However, an opposing player intervened and cleared the ball.

34 Venezia seem to be finding their rhythm and have taken control of the ball. Excellent movement by the forwards is giving the defenders opportunities to build up play.

29 Genoa failed to make the most of the corner kick as the opponent's defense acted alertly and cleared the danger.

28 Genoa are showing brilliant team play, trying to break through the opponent's defense with short passes and one-touch combinations, aiming to strike on a fast counterattack.

25 Mikael Egill Ellertsson (Genoa) strikes powerfully from outside the box, and the ball flies right into the top right corner!

24 John Yeboah (Venezia) received an accurate pass inside the penalty area, controlled the ball, and directed it straight to Justin Bijlow, who easily gathered it.

21 Johan Vásquez (Genoa) is frustrated with himself after misplacing a pass despite finding himself in a promising position.

19 Reda Halhal (Venezia) plays a long pass, but Justin Bijlow easily claims the ball.

17 Genoa are currently controlling the game by keeping possession. They are stringing together precise passes from player to player, making it difficult for the opponent to win the ball back.

14 Junior Messias (Genoa) had a great chance! He shot from outside the box, and the ball went just past the right post! The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Venezia.

11 Great move from Venezia. The players are controlling the ball, mostly passing in one touch. They are dictating the pace of the game now.

6 A Venezia player commits a foul. Simone Socca blows the whistle and keeps the game under control.

4 Genoa are showing fantastic team play. They are passing the ball so brilliantly. Superb team work.

1 The game has just started.

19:02 The players are on the pitch and Venezia gets the match underway.

19:00 The referee for today's match will be Simone Sozza.

19:00 In the match details, you can check out the team line-ups before the game starts.