“Como” is making waves in Serie A: They defeated “Venezia” and entered the top four

·65·Sport
“Como” is making waves in Serie A: They defeated “Venezia” and entered the top four

In the 10th round of the Italian Serie A, the season's revelation, “Como,” hosted league underdog “Venezia” on their home turf. In a tense and passionate match, the hosts secured a crucial 1-0 victory.

This success propels the team toward the top of the league table and is generating significant interest in Italian football.

The decisive penalty and the only goal of the first half

The match began with the hosts in full control, but breaking down a defensive “Venezia” proved difficult:

  • 43rd-minute penalty: Just before the end of the first half, the visitors committed a foul in their own penalty area. Lucas da Cunha calmly converted the penalty kick awarded by the referee to open the scoring — 1-0;

  • Uncompromising struggle and yellow cards: The game became significantly more intense in the second half for both teams. The head referee was forced to show a total of 5 yellow cards, but the score remained unchanged.

“Como” in the Champions League zone, while “Venezia” is at the bottom

This success in the 10th round had a profound impact on the positions of both clubs in the tournament table:

  • “Como”: After the victory, the team reached 23 points, climbing into the top four — 4th place — in the Serie A standings, proving they are a serious contender in the race for European competition spots;

  • “Venezia”: The visitors' streak of bad luck continues. Having collected only 3 points after the matches played, the Venetians remain at the very bottom — in 20th place.

Match report:

  • Serie A. 10th round

  • “Como” — “Venezia” 1:0

  • Goal: Lucas da Cunha 43 (pen.).

  • Cautions: Zom 39, 62, Jesus 41, Haps 62, Helgason 78.

Lineups:

  • “Como”: Audero, Moreno, Couto (Smolčić, 82), Kempf, Kayki, Da Cunha (Cacace, 73), Ricci (Perrone, 74), Paz (Liberali, 73), Baturina (Vignali, 84), Fadera, Belotti.

  • “Venezia”: Stanković, Svoboda, Idzes, Haps, Candela (Sagrado, 62), Busio (Perez, 55), Duncan (Bašić, 62), Andersen (Ellertsson, 78), Nicolussi Caviglia, Oristanio, Pohjanpalo (Yeboah, 55).

Italian Serie AComoVeneziaLucas da Cunha
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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