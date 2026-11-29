84 Scott McTominay (Napoli) whips a dangerous cross into the box, but the opposition defence clears it.

83 Substitution: Lorenzo Lucca replaces Rasmus Hojlund (Napoli).

81 Sebastiano Esposito (Sassuolo) connects with the free kick, but somehow heads it well wide of the left post from close range. Goal kick for Napoli.

80 David Neres (Napoli) is booked for a tackle. He disagrees with the decision, but Marco Guida waves away his protests.

79 Giovane (Napoli) drives into the box and aims for the bottom right corner, but Arijanet Muric pulls off a fine save.

77 Roberto D'Aversa brings on fresh legs, with Benjamin Dominguez (Sassuolo) replacing Armand Lauriente.

77 The referee signals a substitution: Giovane replaces Frank Anguissa.

76 Frank Anguissa (Napoli) pounces on the rebound and shoots, but it's blocked.

75 Napoli take the corner quickly.

75 Scott McTominay (Napoli) finds space near the penalty spot and heads towards goal. A defender blocks the effort before it reaches the keeper. The referee signals for a corner to Napoli.

74 Napoli are finding their rhythm with some possession, waiting for the right moment to strike again.

72 9:13 – the total shot count from both sides.

70 Roberto D'Aversa makes a change. Darryl Bakola (Sassuolo) replaces Ibrahim Sulemana.

69 Napoli take the corner quickly with a short pass.

68 Rafael Obrador (Sassuolo) whips a cross into the box, but the defense clears it away.

65 The referee signals a substitution: Rafael Obrador (Sassuolo) is coming on for Josh Doig.

65 Substitution: Sebastiano Esposito replaces Kieron Bowie (Sassuolo).

62 Massimiliano Allegri makes a substitution. Costantino Favasuli replaces Mathias Olivera for Napoli.

62 David Neres (Napoli) comes on for Matteo Politano.

61 Josh Doig (Sassuolo) drives into the box and aims for the bottom left corner, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic makes a fine save. Goal kick for Napoli.

58 Matteo Politano (Napoli) tried to curl the free kick over the wall, but it didn't work out.

57 Nemanja Matic (Sassuolo) is practically begging for a yellow card with his antics. The referee obliges and books him. Napoli win a dangerous free kick from mid-range.

55 Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) gets to the rebound first and heads it low towards the center. The keeper is alert and makes a comfortable save.

55 Napoli take the corner short. The ball is played to a nearby teammate.

55 A fantastic block by the defender denies Napoli's corner. The referee blows his whistle, and Napoli are awarded another corner.

53 Kieron Bowie (Sassuolo) blasts it high over the bar. It's out for a Napoli goal kick.

53 Billy Gilmour (Napoli) fires a dangerous shot towards the top corner, but Arijanet Muric makes a fine save.

52 Matteo Politano (Napoli) sends a dangerous cross into the box, but the defence clears it easily. Goal kick for Sassuolo.

50 Sassuolo couldn't capitalize on the corner as the opposition's defense stayed alert to clear the danger.

50 Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) gets a lovely pass inside the box, but his shot is blocked by the defender. Sassuolo win a corner.

47 Noa Lang (Napoli) sends in a hopeful cross, but it fails to find a teammate. The ball goes out of play for a Sassuolo goal kick.

46 The second half is underway.

45+1 That's it for the first half; the referee blows the whistle and the players head to the dressing rooms.

43 A Sassuolo free-kick cross is intercepted by a defender.

40 Scott McTominay (Napoli) tried to reach a crossfield pass, but it was overhit and went out of play. Goal kick for Sassuolo.

38 A great clearance by the defender, and the corner comes to nothing for Napoli.

37 Noa Lang (Napoli) misses a sitter! The fans were already celebrating his powerful strike from the edge of the box, but Arijanet Muric pulls off a crucial save! The ball goes out for a Napoli corner.

36 The wall stood firm, easily blocking Scott McTominay's (Napoli) powerful free-kick from the edge of the box.

35 Marco Guida books Jay Idzes (Sassuolo) for a heavy challenge. Napoli are set to take a dangerous free kick.

32 Napoli are slowing the tempo with quick, short passes. The opposition is struggling; chasing the ball is taking a heavy physical toll.

28 Kieron Bowie (Sassuolo) fired a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but it was accidentally blocked by his own teammate.

26 Napoli's set-piece delivery is easily intercepted by the defense.

25 Napoli are playing short passes, looking to carve out a shooting chance.

23 Scott McTominay (Napoli) fires a shot from the edge of the box that sails high over the bar. Goal kick for Sassuolo.

20 Kieron Bowie (Sassuolo) tries to reach the cross into the box, but fails to connect.

18 Noa Lang (Napoli) races towards goal, but the defender tracks back well to make the challenge.

16 Armand Lauriente (Sassuolo) fires a first-time shot from the edge of the box, but it sails high over the bar. Goal kick for Napoli.

15 Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) gets a great pass inside the box and shoots, but sends it well wide of the left post. Goal kick for Napoli.

14 Matteo Politano (Napoli) swings a cross into the box, but it's straight at Arijanet Muric, who gathers it easily.

11 Kieron Bowie (Sassuolo) finds himself in a great spot after a brilliant pass into the box, but a defender makes a crucial intervention to clear the danger.

10 Some great controlled play and passing in the middle of the pitch from Napoli.

7 Napoli take the corner short.

6 A defender makes a last-ditch block to stop Leonardo Spinazzola's (Napoli) pass. The referee signals for a corner. Napoli have a chance to threaten the goal.

4 Matteo Politano (Napoli) whips a cross into the box, but Arijanet Muric comes off his line to claim it.

3 Rasmus Hojlund (Napoli) is flagged offside; it’s a very tight call, but the linesman got it right.

1 Armand Lauriente (Sassuolo) controls the cross inside the six-yard box, but fires just wide of the left post. Goal kick for Napoli.

1 The first half is underway.

19:00 Sassuolo will get us underway.

19:00 Marco Guida is the referee for today's match.

19:00 Check out the lineups before the match kicks off.