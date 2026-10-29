Two own goals and Provedel's saves: How did Inter beat Venezia away?

The Venezia vs. Inter clash, held as part of the 9th round of the Italian Serie A, followed an unexpected script. Although the "Nerazzurri" won 2:0 away from home, this success was achieved not through the team's attacking play, but thanks to two own goals scored by the hosts.

After the match, Milan head coach Cristian Chivu addressed the press and did not hide his team's poor performance. The specialist openly admitted that the three points were secured thanks to luck and experience.

Cristian Chivu: "The first half reminded me of the 2010 defeat in Catania"

According to Inter's official website, the head coach explained the lethargy and lack of energy in the match as follows:

Lack of energy and speed: "We lacked energy, we were moving very slowly, and we were not prepared to play against an opponent defending deep. We couldn't show enough aggression in the defensive line, but such situations happen when you play every three days," said Chivu;

Historical memory of 2010: "The first half reminded me of the 1:3 defeat in Catania in 2010. We won today because we were a bit lucky. We continued to believe in success and gave our all, but it must be admitted that luck was entirely on our side";

The opponent's firm resistance: "We have to give credit to the opponent — they closed the spaces perfectly, which is why it was very difficult for us to move forward at the right moments. Today Provedel saved us, and our experience, strength, and determination helped us finish the job.".

A heavy schedule and 3 points with minimal effort

According to the specialist, players sometimes fall into psychological traps where it seems possible to win by expending minimal effort:

The impact of a dense schedule: Consecutive matches in the Champions League and Serie A are putting pressure on Inter's physical condition;

Factors that influenced the result: Although the Milan side could not display their most brilliant football, stability in defense and composure in decisive situations brought the team an important 3 points in the league table.

This match will serve as an important lesson for Cristian Chivu's pupils to review their defensive and offensive shortcomings before the next serious tests.