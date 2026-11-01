Como vs Venezia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Como vs Venezia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: Como vs Venezia. Kick-off: 1 November, 16:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Como starting lineup: 1. Butez J., 20. Baturina M., 27. Couto Y., 7. Da Cunha L., 9. Douvikas A., 16. Kaiki, 2. Kempf M. O., 6. Milla L., 10. Paz N., 4. Ramon J., 21. Ricci S.

Como head coach: Fabregas C.

Venezia starting lineup: 1. Stankovic F., 45. Adams A., 6. Busio G., 18. Hainaut A., 25. Halhal R., 21. Helgason T. J., 15. Juan Jesus, 29. Lauberbach L., 70. Mazzocchi P., 2. Moreno M., 19. Sohm S.

Venezia head coach: Nicola D.

Live report LIVE
1
Today's match has just started, enjoy the game!
16:32
Finally, the players have taken the field! Como will kick off.
16:30
Introducing the referee for today's match, Maria Caputi.
16:30
The starting lineups for both teams are out, you can check them out now.
16:30
Hello, welcome to our live text commentary. You can follow all the exciting moments of the match in text format so you don't miss a thing. Sit back and enjoy.
ComoVeneziaSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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