Venezia vs Inter: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Venezia vs Inter. Kick-off: 28 October, 22:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Venezia starting lineup: 1. Stankovic F., 45. Adams A., 18. Hainaut A., 25. Halhal R., 21. Helgason T. J., 15. Juan Jesus, 29. Lauberbach L., 70. Mazzocchi P., 2. Moreno M., 71. Perez K., 19. Sohm S.
Venezia substitutes: 26. Basic T., 17. Bella-Kotchap A., 6. Busio G., 30. Dagasso M., 32. Duncan A., 8. Fanne L., 77. Fernandez T., 5. Haps R., 56. Lisman K., 96. Montipo L., 7. Rrahmani A., 20. Sagrado R., 3. Schingtienne J., 10. Yeboah J.
Venezia head coach: Nicola D.
Inter starting lineup: 49. Provedel I., 95. Bastoni A., 31. Bisseck Y., 14. Bonny A., 30. Carlos Augusto, 32. Dimarco F., 17. Diouf A., 5. Stankovic A., 8. Sucic P., 9. Thuram M., 7. Zielinski P.
Inter substitutes: 25. Akanji M., 23. Barella N., 46. Bovio L., 20. Calhanoglu H., 12. Di Gennaro R., 94. Esposito F., 51. Jakirovic L., 53. Lavelli M., 1. Martinez J., 22. Mkhitaryan H., 48. Mosconi M., 99. Spence D.
Inter head coach: Chivu C.
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