In the central clash of the 10th round of the Italian Serie A, Turin's Juventus club hosted Napoli on its home turf, celebrating an important and confident 2-0 victory.

This match, remembered for uncompromising struggles, intense confrontations, and a sending-off, ended unsuccessfully for Massimiliano Allegri's charges. The hosts secured 3 valuable points thanks to two goals scored in the second half.

Drama at the Allianz Stadium: Late goals and a red card

The match was played under intense fouls and high tension from the very first minutes:

Tension in the first half: Both teams focused heavily on defense. The referee was forced to show yellow cards to players like Luis, Lucumi, and Marianucci within the first 45 minutes;

Alaybegovich's goal (70th minute): By the 70th minute, the young star of the Turin side, Alaybegovich, broke through the opponent's defense to put Juventus in the lead — 1-0;

Napoli down to ten men (75th minute): After the goal, the visitors' defender Marianucci, unable to control his emotions, committed a second foul and was sent off (red card);

Boga seals the deal (87th minute): Jeremie Boga, who replaced goalscorer Alaybegovich in the 72nd minute, successfully finished a counterattack in the 87th minute to put the final point in the match — 2-0.

Situation in the league table

This victory was of great importance for the Turin team:

Juventus: Having reached 17 points, the "Old Lady" climbed to the 7th position in the league table;

Napoli: Stuck at 14 points, the Naples club led by Allegri dropped to 8th place.

Match report:

Serie A. 10th round

Juventus — Napoli 2:0

Date and venue: November 1, Allianz Stadium

Goals: Alaybegovich 70, Boga 87.

Cautions: Luis 16, Lucumi 20, Marianucci 38, Alaybegovich 71, Marin 90+1.

Sending-off: Marianucci 75 (Napoli).

Lineups: