Napoli defeated in Turin: Juventus secures a confident victory and climbs to 7th place
In the central clash of the 10th round of the Italian Serie A, Turin's Juventus club hosted Napoli on its home turf, celebrating an important and confident 2-0 victory.
This match, remembered for uncompromising struggles, intense confrontations, and a sending-off, ended unsuccessfully for Massimiliano Allegri's charges. The hosts secured 3 valuable points thanks to two goals scored in the second half.
Drama at the Allianz Stadium: Late goals and a red card
The match was played under intense fouls and high tension from the very first minutes:
Tension in the first half: Both teams focused heavily on defense. The referee was forced to show yellow cards to players like Luis, Lucumi, and Marianucci within the first 45 minutes;
Alaybegovich's goal (70th minute): By the 70th minute, the young star of the Turin side, Alaybegovich, broke through the opponent's defense to put Juventus in the lead — 1-0;
Napoli down to ten men (75th minute): After the goal, the visitors' defender Marianucci, unable to control his emotions, committed a second foul and was sent off (red card);
Boga seals the deal (87th minute): Jeremie Boga, who replaced goalscorer Alaybegovich in the 72nd minute, successfully finished a counterattack in the 87th minute to put the final point in the match — 2-0.
Situation in the league table
This victory was of great importance for the Turin team:
Juventus: Having reached 17 points, the "Old Lady" climbed to the 7th position in the league table;
Napoli: Stuck at 14 points, the Naples club led by Allegri dropped to 8th place.
Match report:
Serie A. 10th round
Juventus — Napoli 2:0
Date and venue: November 1, Allianz Stadium
Goals: Alaybegovich 70, Boga 87.
Cautions: Luis 16, Lucumi 20, Marianucci 38, Alaybegovich 71, Marin 90+1.
Sending-off: Marianucci 75 (Napoli).
Lineups:
Juventus: Vicario, Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi (Kelly, 72), Cabal, Luiz, Koopmeiners, McKennie (Gatti, 46), Alaybegovich (Boga, 72), Kolo Muani (Zhegrova, 59), Woltemade.
Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo (Rrahmani, 46), Marianucci, Marin, Olivera (Beukema, 79), Politano (Vergara, 58), Anguissa (Giovane, 79), McTominay, de Bruyne (Gilmour, 46), Lang, Lucca.
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