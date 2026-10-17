Brentford vs Liverpool: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Brentford vs Liverpool: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Brentford vs Liverpool. Kick-off: 17 October, 19:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Brentford starting lineup: 1. Kelleher C., 20. Ajer K., 19. Anthony J., 27. Janelt V. (captain), 8. Jensen M., 33. Kayode M., 23. Lewis-Potter K., 11. Ouattara Da., 9. Thiago I., 4. van den Berg S., 6. Yarmolyuk Y.

Brentford head coach: Andrews K.

Liverpool starting lineup: 1. Alisson, 33. Araujo R., 29. Barcola B., 9. Isak A., 5. Jacquet J., 6. Kerkez M., 10. Mac Allister A., 23. Munoz V., 8. Szoboszlai D., 4. van Dijk V., 7. Wirtz F.

Liverpool head coach: Iraola A.

BrentfordLiverpoolPremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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