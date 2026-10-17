Drama in the 90th minute: Atletico defeats Espanyol in Barcelona

In the 9th round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's «Atletico» club visited «Espanyol» in Barcelona and snatched a dramatic 1-0 comeback victory.

Throughout the match, the hosts tried to make good use of their home advantage and launched active attacks. However, the Madrid side defended reliably, keeping Jan Oblak's goal intact and punishing the opponent in the final minutes.

Resolution in the 90th minute: Alvarez's pass and Baena's precise shot

The fate of the match was decided in the final seconds:

Hosts' pressure: «Espanyol» tried to seize the initiative throughout the game and created a number of dangerous situations, but the «colchoneros» defense made no mistakes;

Decisive combination: In the 90th minute, «Atletico»'s quick counter-attack ended in a goal — after a convenient assist from Argentine forward Julian Alvarez, Alex Baena accurately directed the ball into the net, securing valuable three points for the Madrid team.

Match protocol:

La Liga. Round 9

«Espanyol» — «Atletico» 0:1

Goal: Baena (90).

«Espanyol»: Fortuno, Drkusic, El Hilali, Riedel, Hinojosa, Cabrera, Esposito, Hernandez, Lozano, Zaragoza, Roberto Fernandez.

«Atletico»: Oblak, Pubill, Romero, Ghisolfi, Martinez, G. Simeone, Lookman, Hjulmand, Barrios, David, Lee Kang-in.

The Madrid team showed character in a tough away match, continuing to pursue the championship leaders.