An unexpected and uncompromising result was recorded in the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga. Catalonia's Espanyol club traveled to face Villarreal and secured a narrow and crucial 1-0 victory.

The fate of the match was decided by a single goal scored by a defender. This win allowed the visitors to move away from the danger zone in the league table.

The decisive moment and Cabrera's goal

The details of the intense match were as follows:

Winning goal from a defender: The only and decisive goal of the match was scored in the 60th minute — Espanyol's experienced defender Leandro Cabrera found the back of the net, gifting his team 3 points worth their weight in gold;

Villarreal's pressure: Although the hosts made a series of attacking substitutions in the second half, they were unable to break through the Catalan defense.

Changes in the league table

The result of this match significantly affected the teams' positions in the tournament standings:

Espanyol on the rise: After the valuable away victory, the Catalan team increased their points to 11 , moving up to 14th place in the league table;

Villarreal remains in 10th place: The defeated hosts remain at the bottom edge of the top ten, specifically in 10th place, with 12 points.

La Liga. 11th round match lineups:

Villarreal: Gulacsi, Mourinho, Navarro (Oluwaseyi, 80), Veiga, Cardona (Romero, 59), Comesana, Moleiro (Ayoze Perez, 59), Masia, Buchanan (Freeman, 80), Moreno (Pepe, 18), Mikautadze;

Espanyol: Fortuno, Drkusic, El Hilali, Cabrera, Hinojo (Lozano, 61), Esposito, Bauza, Hernandez (Moscardo, 88), Zaragoza (Puado, 77), Roberto, Dmitrovic.

Achieved through disciplined defensive play and making the most of a set-piece situation, this victory became one of Espanyol's most important tactical achievements of the season.