Sensation in La Liga: Espanyol defeats Villarreal away

·55·Sport
Sensation in La Liga: Espanyol defeats Villarreal away

An unexpected and uncompromising result was recorded in the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga. Catalonia's Espanyol club traveled to face Villarreal and secured a narrow and crucial 1-0 victory.

The fate of the match was decided by a single goal scored by a defender. This win allowed the visitors to move away from the danger zone in the league table.

The decisive moment and Cabrera's goal

The details of the intense match were as follows:

  • Winning goal from a defender: The only and decisive goal of the match was scored in the 60th minute — Espanyol's experienced defender Leandro Cabrera found the back of the net, gifting his team 3 points worth their weight in gold;

  • Villarreal's pressure: Although the hosts made a series of attacking substitutions in the second half, they were unable to break through the Catalan defense.

Changes in the league table

The result of this match significantly affected the teams' positions in the tournament standings:

  • Espanyol on the rise: After the valuable away victory, the Catalan team increased their points to 11, moving up to 14th place in the league table;

  • Villarreal remains in 10th place: The defeated hosts remain at the bottom edge of the top ten, specifically in 10th place, with 12 points.

La Liga. 11th round match lineups:

  • Villarreal: Gulacsi, Mourinho, Navarro (Oluwaseyi, 80), Veiga, Cardona (Romero, 59), Comesana, Moleiro (Ayoze Perez, 59), Masia, Buchanan (Freeman, 80), Moreno (Pepe, 18), Mikautadze;

  • Espanyol: Fortuno, Drkusic, El Hilali, Cabrera, Hinojo (Lozano, 61), Esposito, Bauza, Hernandez (Moscardo, 88), Zaragoza (Puado, 77), Roberto, Dmitrovic.

Achieved through disciplined defensive play and making the most of a set-piece situation, this victory became one of Espanyol's most important tactical achievements of the season.

La LigaEspanyolVillarrealLeandro Cabrera
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Villarreal vs Espanyol: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryVillarreal vs Espanyol: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryYesterday 23:55Drama in the 90th minute: Atletico defeats Espanyol in BarcelonaDrama in the 90th minute: Atletico defeats Espanyol in Barcelona17 October 19:18Vinicius apologizes to fans for receiving a red card for pulling opponent's hairVinicius apologizes to fans for receiving a red card for pulling opponent's hair11 October 11:58Trent or Dumfries? Who will take the right flank of Real Madrid?Trent or Dumfries? Who will take the right flank of Real Madrid?10 October 13:58In La Liga Matchday 6, Betis enters the top three, Villarreal shows character in MalagaIn La Liga Matchday 6, Betis enters the top three, Villarreal shows character in Malaga18 September 06:11Flick, Marcelino and Bordalás compete for 'Coach of the Season' titleFlick, Marcelino and Bordalás compete for 'Coach of the Season' title26 May 14:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester