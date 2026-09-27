The wave of emotions following the Madrid derby in Spanish football has flared up on the pages of the press with a new controversy. Following the uncompromising defeat against Atletico, Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho came to the press conference holding papers printed with photographic evidence of refereeing errors, openly targeting the officiating. This action by the mentor of the "Royal Club" sparked sharp objections from the attacking midfielder of the "mattress makers", Alex Baena.

In an interview with The Touchline, Baena openly mocked the Portuguese coach's actions: "Mourinho is complaining because he lost. When Real loses, he always looks for an excuse, focusing only on external factors rather than the performance shown by himself and his team. That staged scene with the printed frames was the action of a person who cannot accept defeat like a man." Interestingly, Baena, who criticized Mourinho, is currently in top sporting form — on Saturday evening, he scored one of the decisive goals for the Spain national team in a 3-2 away victory over England in the UEFA Nations League.

“The paper stunt, excuses, and the goal against England”: 5 key points of the conflict

The most important facts from the debate and Baena's statement following the Madrid derby:

Mourinho's sensational conference: The Real coach appeared after the defeat with papers showing referee errors, blaming the refereeing decisions;

Baena's sharp response: The Atletico star called this an inability to accept defeat and a constant search for excuses;

“Looking at external factors, not one's own game”: Alex Baena emphasized that the opposing coach created a stunt to cover up tactical mistakes;

Baena's benefice in the national team: The criticizing footballer scored against England in the Nations League, securing Spain's 3-2 victory;

A new stage of the Madrid rivalry: This open verbal exchange between the footballer and the coach has further heated up the derby atmosphere.

Madrid derby controversies: Jose Mourinho's position and Alex Baena's rebuttal

Comparison of the parties' evaluations of the defeat and post-match events:

Indicators and criteria Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid approach Alex Baena and Atletico attitude Main reason for defeat Gross referee errors and wrong decisions The opponent's weakness and fair defeat on the pitch Action at the press conference Publicly displaying frames printed with referee errors “This is a scene by a person who could not accept defeat like a man” Factor focused on Controversial situations that changed the fate of the game The team looking for excuses without analyzing its own game Current status of the player Coaching staff under pressure Scoring mood after scoring against England for Spain (3:2) Potential consequences Attention and investigation by the La Liga Disciplinary Committee Strengthening psychological superiority over the opponent's camp

Football expertise: Why are Mourinho's methods and Baena's strike in the spotlight?

Conclusions of European football commentators, sports psychologists, and tactical experts:

“Mourinho's classic psychological shield”: Jose Mourinho appearing at the press conference with photo evidence is considered his old and famous tactic; he shifted public attention entirely to the referees and his personal statements to protect his defeated players from press pressure;

Baena's cold-blooded counter-attack: Alex Baena's open blow to Mourinho's personality showed that he is becoming a fearless leader not only on the pitch but also in psychological warfare; behind his words lies high confidence due to his brilliant goal in the match against England;

Future tension of the derby: Such personal verbal exchanges will turn the upcoming Madrid derby into an even more principled battle; now Mourinho's students will line up against Baena with a special mindset not only for three points on the pitch, but also to defend their mentor's honor.

In your opinion, is Jose Mourinho's appearance with papers showing referee errors a legitimate objection, or, as Baena said, an inability to admit defeat and another excuse? Can Baena's goal against England turn him into one of Europe's most dangerous midfielders? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the fierce debate behind the Madrid derby with all football fans!