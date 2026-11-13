Spain defeats Czech Republic away: A confident victory and another three points

The 5th round matches of the UEFA Nations League continue with high intensity and exciting contests. One of the competition leaders, the Spain national team, was a guest of the Czech Republic. In a hard-fought match held in Prague, the visitors defeated their opponent 2:0, further strengthening their position in the group.

Goals that decided the match

The Spaniards, who started the match actively, took the initiative midway through the first half. In the 39th minute of the game, midfielder Alex Baena successfully converted a penalty to open the scoring (0:1).

Although the Czech national team pushed to equalize, the dismissal of Krejci, who received a red card and left the pitch in the 72nd minute, seriously hindered the hosts' chances of turning the situation around. In the stoppage time added to the second half, substitute Marc Pubill (90+6) sealed the result, bringing the score to 0:2.