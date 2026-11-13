Spain defeats Czech Republic away: A confident victory and another three points

2 min read70
Spain defeats Czech Republic away: A confident victory and another three points

The 5th round matches of the UEFA Nations League continue with high intensity and exciting contests. One of the competition leaders, the Spain national team, was a guest of the Czech Republic. In a hard-fought match held in Prague, the visitors defeated their opponent 2:0, further strengthening their position in the group.

Goals that decided the match

The Spaniards, who started the match actively, took the initiative midway through the first half. In the 39th minute of the game, midfielder Alex Baena successfully converted a penalty to open the scoring (0:1).

Although the Czech national team pushed to equalize, the dismissal of Krejci, who received a red card and left the pitch in the 72nd minute, seriously hindered the hosts' chances of turning the situation around. In the stoppage time added to the second half, substitute Marc Pubill (90+6) sealed the result, bringing the score to 0:2.

Match statistics and details

Data

Final score

Czech Republic — Spain 0:2

Goalscorers

Alex Baena (39 penalty), Marc Pubill (90+6)

Tournament standing

Spain in 1st place with 15 points, Czech Republic in 4th place with 0 points

Infractions

Yellow cards: Porro, Merino — Red card: Krejci (72)

Starting lineups

  • Czech Republic: Matej Kovar, Vladimir Coufal, David Zima, Ladislav Krejci, Lukas Jurasek, Vaclav Cerny, Alex Kral, Hannush Ambros (Matej Visek, 76), Adam Hlozek, Lukas Provod (Jan Subert, 66), Tomas Naderi (David Hopi, 66).

  • Spain: Unai Simon, Pedro Porro (Marc Pubill, 76), Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz (Pedri, 76), Yeremy Pino (Mikel Merino, 66), Fermin Lopez (Alex de Frutos, 82), Alex Baena, Ferran Torres (Samuel Fernandes, 66).

Thus, the Spanish national team returns from the away trip with a confident victory and another three points.

In your opinion, how much will such a consistent and strong performance by the Spanish national team help them win the Nations League title? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport