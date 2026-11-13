Spain defeats Czech Republic away: A confident victory and another three points
The 5th round matches of the UEFA Nations League continue with high intensity and exciting contests. One of the competition leaders, the Spain national team, was a guest of the Czech Republic. In a hard-fought match held in Prague, the visitors defeated their opponent 2:0, further strengthening their position in the group.
Goals that decided the match
The Spaniards, who started the match actively, took the initiative midway through the first half. In the 39th minute of the game, midfielder Alex Baena successfully converted a penalty to open the scoring (0:1).
Although the Czech national team pushed to equalize, the dismissal of Krejci, who received a red card and left the pitch in the 72nd minute, seriously hindered the hosts' chances of turning the situation around. In the stoppage time added to the second half, substitute Marc Pubill (90+6) sealed the result, bringing the score to 0:2.
Match statistics and details
Data
Final score
Czech Republic — Spain 0:2
Goalscorers
Alex Baena (39 penalty), Marc Pubill (90+6)
Tournament standing
Spain in 1st place with 15 points, Czech Republic in 4th place with 0 points
Infractions
Yellow cards: Porro, Merino — Red card: Krejci (72)
Starting lineups
Czech Republic: Matej Kovar, Vladimir Coufal, David Zima, Ladislav Krejci, Lukas Jurasek, Vaclav Cerny, Alex Kral, Hannush Ambros (Matej Visek, 76), Adam Hlozek, Lukas Provod (Jan Subert, 66), Tomas Naderi (David Hopi, 66).
Spain: Unai Simon, Pedro Porro (Marc Pubill, 76), Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz (Pedri, 76), Yeremy Pino (Mikel Merino, 66), Fermin Lopez (Alex de Frutos, 82), Alex Baena, Ferran Torres (Samuel Fernandes, 66).
Thus, the Spanish national team returns from the away trip with a confident victory and another three points.
In your opinion, how much will such a consistent and strong performance by the Spanish national team help them win the Nations League title? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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