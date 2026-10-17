Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Newcastle vs Aston Villa. Kick-off: 17 October, 21:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Newcastle starting lineup: 21. Hornicek L., 11. Barnes H., 4. Botman S., 20. Fernandez-Pardo M., 3. Hall L., 7. Joelinton (captain), 67. Miley L., 6. Nico, 12. Thiaw M., 28. Willock J., 9. Wissa Y.
Newcastle substitutes: 8. Bamba A., 33. Burn D., 37. Dedic A., 23. Murphy J., 10. Osula W., 1. Pope N., 5. Schar F., 14. Steur S., 17. Toure B.
Newcastle head coach: Jaissle M.
Aston Villa starting lineup: 1. Suzuki Z., 47. Alysson, 10. Buendia E., 2. Cash M., 11. Jackson N., 35. Joao Gomes, 8. Kamara B., 3. Lindelof V., 44. Manzambi J., 5. Mings T. (captain), 29. Wan-Bissaka A.
Aston Villa substitutes: 6. Barkley R., 40. Bizot M., 26. Bogarde L., 27. Goretzka L., 4. Harwood-Bellis T., 39. Madjo B., 19. Mbaye I., 7. McGinn J., 14. Torres P.
Aston Villa head coach: Emery U.
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