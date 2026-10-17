Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·4·Sport
Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Newcastle vs Aston Villa. Kick-off: 17 October, 21:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Newcastle starting lineup: 21. Hornicek L., 11. Barnes H., 4. Botman S., 20. Fernandez-Pardo M., 3. Hall L., 7. Joelinton (captain), 67. Miley L., 6. Nico, 12. Thiaw M., 28. Willock J., 9. Wissa Y.

Newcastle substitutes: 8. Bamba A., 33. Burn D., 37. Dedic A., 23. Murphy J., 10. Osula W., 1. Pope N., 5. Schar F., 14. Steur S., 17. Toure B.

Newcastle head coach: Jaissle M.

Aston Villa starting lineup: 1. Suzuki Z., 47. Alysson, 10. Buendia E., 2. Cash M., 11. Jackson N., 35. Joao Gomes, 8. Kamara B., 3. Lindelof V., 44. Manzambi J., 5. Mings T. (captain), 29. Wan-Bissaka A.

Aston Villa substitutes: 6. Barkley R., 40. Bizot M., 26. Bogarde L., 27. Goretzka L., 4. Harwood-Bellis T., 39. Madjo B., 19. Mbaye I., 7. McGinn J., 14. Torres P.

Aston Villa head coach: Emery U.

NewcastleAston VillaPremier League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Coventry vs Newcastle: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryCoventry vs Newcastle: Lineups and Live Text Commentary12 October 22:34Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryAston Villa vs Fenerbahce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary14 October 23:41&laquo;Aston Villa&raquo; toppled &laquo;Tottenham&raquo; away: The &laquo;Spurs&raquo; could not escape defeat&laquo;Aston Villa&raquo; toppled &laquo;Tottenham&raquo; away: The &laquo;Spurs&raquo; could not escape defeat19 September 20:11Chelsea loans out Garnacho: New club is Aston VillaChelsea loans out Garnacho: New club is Aston Villa23 July 20:08Cold shower in the Premier League: Brighton thrash Aston Villa on Matchday 1!Cold shower in the Premier League: Brighton thrash Aston Villa on Matchday 1!23 August 20:40Aston Villa want to sign Real Madrid forward on loanAston Villa want to sign Real Madrid forward on loan10 August 11:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...