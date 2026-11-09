An incredible thriller: Manchester United secures a 4-4 draw in the 90+6th minute

One of the brightest and most intense clashes of the current season took place as part of the 10th round of the English Premier League. At Old Trafford stadium, Manchester United hosted Unai Emery's Aston Villa, signing off on a 4-4 draw in a true "goal-scoring shootout."

Michael Carrick's charges staged a spirited comeback after trailing by two goals in both halves of the match. Two goals scored in stoppage time saved the Mancunians from another defeat.

8 goals, rapid strikes, and a miracle in stoppage time

The match developed according to an unexpected scenario from the very first seconds:

A shocking start from Villa (0:2): Alisson scored in just the 2nd minute of the game, and Nicolas Jackson added another in the 4th minute, quickly putting the visitors ahead;

A response in the first half (2:2): In the 16th minute, Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty to narrow the gap, and in the 44th minute, Youri Tielemans leveled the playing field;

A new blow at the start of the second half (2:4): After the break, the Birmingham side pressed again: John McGinn scored from a penalty in the 48th minute, and Leon Goretzka struck accurately in the 53rd minute to make the score 2:4;

A dramatic finish in the 90+ minutes (4:4): When defeat seemed inevitable, substitute Joshua Zirkzee narrowed the score in the 90+2nd minute, and in the 90+6th minute, Patrick Dorgu scored to complete a comeback that shook the stadium.

Match report and lineups

EPL. 10th round Manchester United — Aston Villa 4:4 November 8, Old Trafford stadium Goals: Fernandes (16, pen.), Tielemans (44), Zirkzee (90+2), Dorgu (90+6) — Alisson (2), Jackson (4), McGinn (48, pen.), Goretzka (53). Yellow cards: Hoven (57), Suzuki (90+7).

Manchester United: Lammens, Dalot (Dorgu, 66), Yoro, Maguire (Hoven, 46), Mazraoui, Mainoo, Tielemans (Mount, 66), Fernandes, Diallo (Lacey, 66), Cunha, Mbeumo (Zirkzee, 83).

Aston Villa: Suzuki, Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Goretzka (Mbaye, 78), McGinn (Hemmings, 71), Alisson (Barkley, 71), Manzambi (Gomes, 78), Jackson (Majo, 86).

Standings: Problems remain relevant

Despite the emotional point earned, the Mancunians' situation in the league table is not enviable: