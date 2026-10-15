Who were the best and worst Manchester City players in the match featuring Husanov?

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Who were the best and worst Manchester City players in the match featuring Husanov?

In the central fixture of the UEFA Champions League league phase second round, Manchester City suffered a 2:4 home defeat against France's PSG. The performance of Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov, who played the full 90 minutes for the "Citizens", did not go unnoticed by international analysts.

The influential statistical portal Flashscore evaluated the players of both teams following the results of this dramatic encounter.

Husanov's rating: Leader among defenders

The 22-year-old Uzbek central defender was one of the few players who performed most reliably for the hosts:

  • Husanov's rating: Analytical portal Flashscore rated Abduqodir Husanov's game with 6.8 points;

  • Compared to teammates: This score was the highest among the defensive representatives of Manchester. Husanov managed to outperform his experienced partners — Rúben Dias (6.2) and Marc Guéhi (6.7);

  • Full 90 minutes on the pitch: Maresca placed full trust in the Uzbek player in this major test, and he played the match from start to finish without being substituted.

Lowest and highest ratings: Donnarumma's collapse and Haaland's brace

Performances among the Manchester City squad varied sharply in the match at the Etihad:

  • Worst player of the match: Host goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma conceded 4 goals and received the lowest rating in the team — 5.0 points;

  • "City" leader: Erling Haaland, who scored twice in the 53rd and 75th minutes, was named the best player for the hosts with 8.8 points;

  • Ratings of other players: Antoine Semenyo — 7.2, Elliot Anderson — 6.6, Rayan Cherki and Matheus Nunes — scored 6.4 points;

  • PSG's winning goals: Goals for the visitors were scored by Désiré Doué (13), Ousmane Dembélé (15), Vitinha (32), and Maghnes Akliouche (63).

The "Citizens'" next test

Following the results of the first two rounds, Manchester City remains with 3 points, and the team has dropped to the middle part of the standings:

  • Next opponent — AEK: Maresca's pupils will play the 3rd round of the UCL league phase at home once again, hosting Greece's AEK club;

  • Kick-off time: This match is scheduled to start at 00:00 on the night of October 21 Tashkent time.

Manchester CityPSGAbdukodir HusanovFlashscore
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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