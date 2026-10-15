On October 15, a Champions League match took place between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. In the match held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, the guests won with a score of 4:2. Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov took the field as part of Manchester City.

According to the player ratings in the screenshot, Abdukodir Khusanov's performance was rated at 6.1 points. He played in his team's defensive line. In the match, Erling Haaland scored twice for Manchester City, while PSG put four goals into the opponent's net.