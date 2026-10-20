Manchester City — AEK: Maresca entrusts the heart of defense to Husanov and Dias (Lineups)

·64·Sport
Manchester City — AEK: Maresca entrusts the heart of defense to Husanov and Dias (Lineups)

As part of the 3rd matchday of the UEFA Champions League league phase, current English powerhouse Manchester City will host Greece's AEK at home.

Ahead of this clash, the official starting lineups for both teams have been announced. The most exciting news for Uzbek football fans is that our national team defender Abdukodir Husanov has been included in the Mancunians' starting XI and will begin the match from the first minute.

Starting Lineups

The coaching staffs of both clubs have decided to field the following players:

  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, Lewis, Husanov, Dias, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandes, Allan, Cherki, Foden, Samba;

  • AEK: Brignoli, Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilios, Mayer, Arriaga, Marin, Mario, Jovic, Varga.

When and where does the match start?

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League, league phase, matchday 3;

  • Kick-off time: At 00:00 Tashkent time;

  • Stadium: Etihad, Manchester.

Forming a partnership with Ruben Dias in the center of defense, this match is expected to be another important test and responsible examination in the Champions League for Abdukodir Husanov.

UEFA Champions LeagueManchester CityAEKAbdukodir Husanov
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Will Husanov occupy the right flank today? Maresca's unexpected tactics against AEKWill Husanov occupy the right flank today? Maresca's unexpected tactics against AEKYesterday 07:04Enzo Maresca comments on the defeat against PSG and Luis Enrique's admissionEnzo Maresca comments on the defeat against PSG and Luis Enrique's admission16 October 10:20Who has the highest chance of winning the Champions League? Prediction ahead of Matchday 2Who has the highest chance of winning the Champions League? Prediction ahead of Matchday 213 October 19:35Unexpected guest at the "Etihad": Will Guardiola attend the Manchester City vs. PSG match?Unexpected guest at the "Etihad": Will Guardiola attend the Manchester City vs. PSG match?13 October 19:03How was Abdukodir Husanov's performance evaluated in the match against Ipswich?How was Abdukodir Husanov's performance evaluated in the match against Ipswich?17 October 21:50How did experts rate the performance of Manchester City players?How did experts rate the performance of Manchester City players?17 October 21:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"