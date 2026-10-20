Manchester City — AEK: Maresca entrusts the heart of defense to Husanov and Dias (Lineups)

As part of the 3rd matchday of the UEFA Champions League league phase, current English powerhouse Manchester City will host Greece's AEK at home.

Ahead of this clash, the official starting lineups for both teams have been announced. The most exciting news for Uzbek football fans is that our national team defender Abdukodir Husanov has been included in the Mancunians' starting XI and will begin the match from the first minute.

Starting Lineups

The coaching staffs of both clubs have decided to field the following players:

When and where does the match start?

Competition: UEFA Champions League, league phase, matchday 3;

Kick-off time: At 00:00 Tashkent time;

Stadium: Etihad, Manchester.

Forming a partnership with Ruben Dias in the center of defense, this match is expected to be another important test and responsible examination in the Champions League for Abdukodir Husanov.