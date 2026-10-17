Troyes vs Lens: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

31 Odsonne Édouard (Lens) heads it from near the box following a corner, but the ball goes wide of the right post.

31 It looks like Florian Thauvin (Lens) will take the corner kick.

31 Michał Skóraś (Lens) plays a short pass into the box, Florian Sotoca controls the ball, but a defender dispossesses him to clear the danger. Michał Skóraś (Lens) is first to the rebound, but his shot is blocked. What a defensive clearance for the opponents! Lens wins a corner.

26 Antoine Mille (Troyes) found space at the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom left corner, but Robin Risser pulled off a brilliant two-handed save to deny him.

26 Timothée Nkada (Troyes) found space inside the box, collected a brilliant pass, and placed the ball home past the left post. What a finish!

25 Florian Thauvin (Lens) concedes a free kick for holding. Hakim Ben El Hadj Salem awards the set piece.

24 Lucas Maronnier (Troyes) delivers a great cross into the box, but the defender intercepts and easily clears the danger.

21 Lens players are controlling the ball and playing short passes to each other, waiting for gaps to open in the defense.

19 Antoine Mille (Troyes) failed with a free-kick cross, and a defender easily cleared the ball away.

19 The opponent's player gets back to his feet after being brought down by Kylian Antonio (Lens). Hakim Ben El Hadj Salem saw the sliding tackle and blew his whistle. It's a free kick for Troyes, though they are unlikely to go for goal directly from here.

18 Andrija Bulatović (Lens) receives the ball and decides to shoot from distance, but his inaccurate shot sails over the crossbar.

18 Florian Thauvin (Lens) failed to find his teammates in the penalty box, his cross was too heavy and went past the far post.

17 24:76 is the current possession stats.

15 Yassin Titraoui (Lens) floated the ball into the penalty area looking for teammates, but the defenders managed to clear it.

13 Goal! Adrien Monfray (Troyes) scores an unfortunate own goal! He deflected the ball heading towards the goal into his own net.

13 Florian Thauvin (Lens) is preparing to take a corner kick.

13 Goal! Jean-Clair Todibo passes to Ruben Aguilar (Lens), who shoots from outside the box—deflection! Patrick Bic is helpless. 0:1.

13 Michał Skóraś (Lens) lofts a cross into the box, but the defenders clear it away with a header. Lens win a corner kick. The referee and one of his assistants point to the corner flag.

11 Renaud Ripart (Troyes) plays a brilliant pass to Timothé Nkada, but Robin Risser neutralizes the attack.

11 Ismaël Ganiou (Lens) showed great skill by finding Florian Sotoca with a superb pass.

8 Timothée Nkada (Troyes) brought down a brilliant pass, controlled the ball and shot at goal, but missed the target, sending it well wide of the right post.

8 Rough foul! Andrija Bulatovic (Lens) is penalized for bringing down his opponent, and Hakim Ben El Hadj Salem blows his whistle.

7 Ismaël Ganiou (Lens) plays a long ball forward, but it's too strong for Ruben Aguilar and the chance goes begging. The ball goes out of play, and Troyes will restart with a goal kick.

5 Lens is showing great team play, controlling the ball with lots of short passes. They need to be patient if they want to find a gap in the defense and score.

3 Renaud Ripart (Troyes) commits a foul, and Hakim Ben El Hadj Salem blows his whistle for the infringement.

1 Дерман Карим (Труа) бурчак зарбасидан сўнг тўпни эгаллаб олди ва жарима майдончаси ташқарисидан зарба берди, аммо ҳимоячилардан бири тўпни тўсиб қолди. Адриен Монфрей (Труа) қайтган тўпдан фойдаланиб, узоқ масофадан ўз омадини синаб кўрди, бироқ унинг зарбаси умуман аниқ чиқмади ва тўп ўнг устун ёнидан бурчак байроқчаси томон учиб кетди. Жуда ноаниқ зарба.

1 Antoine Conte (Troyes) comes over to take the corner kick. He sends the ball into the penalty area, but an opponent heads it away to clear the danger.

1 Timothée Nkada (Troyes) played a long ball, but there wasn't enough power for it to reach his teammates, and a defender intercepted it. The assistant referee made the right call, and Troyes will take a corner kick.

1 Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!

23:45 The players are on the pitch, and Troyes gets the game underway.

23:45 Today's match will be officiated by referee Hakim Ben El Hadj Salem.

23:45 The starting lineups have already been announced, and you can check them out in the lineups section.