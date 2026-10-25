Toulouse vs Troyes: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

75 Ilyes Azizi (Toulouse) tried to dribble past his opponents, but the defender managed to win the ball back.

73 A substitution is taking place. Timothée Nkada is leaving the pitch, and Stéphane Dumont gives final tactical instructions to Kandet Diawara (Troyes).

73 The referee signals it's time for a change, and Jérémy Le Douaron (Troyes) replaces Renaud Ripart.

72 Antoine Mille (Troyes) commits a foul while building an attack.

70 Toulouse is playing with great control and precise passing in the middle of the pitch.

68 Ilyas Azizi (Toulouse) commits a foul in a challenge for the ball, and Geoffrey Kubler blows the whistle. Troyes will take the free kick.

67 Aron Dønnum leaves the pitch, replaced by Ilyes Azizi (Toulouse).

62 Merwan Ifnaoui (Troyes) sent a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the first defender cleared it away.

58 Jens Askou is forced to make a substitution. Rafik Messali (Toulouse) cannot continue due to injury, and Alexis Vossah comes on in his place.

57 Play is stopped for now, Rafik Messali (Toulouse) is injured and the medical staff need to come onto the pitch.

55 Niko Sigur (Toulouse) collected a long ball, but Hillel Konate's brilliant reaction and catch deserve praise.

51 Troyes has a chance to create a dangerous situation near the opponent's goal from a free kick right near the edge of the penalty area.

50 Rafik Messali (Toulouse) tries to push forward, but an opponent clears the ball.

46 The break is over and the second half is about to begin.

45+1 Geoffrey Kubler blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half.

43 Troyes seems to be getting into the game and controlling the ball. They are waiting for a favorable moment to create new attacking opportunities.

40 Timothée Nkada (Troyes) commits a foul and is booked. Geoffrey Kubler shows a yellow card.

39 Geoffrey Kubler shows a yellow card to Cristian Cásseres (Toulouse) for a rough foul.

36 Michel Dias Jr. (Troyes) receives a yellow card.

35 Shots on target statistics – 3:0.

30 Karim Dermane (Troyes) and Antoine Mille clash once again, they are looking for open space for an unmarked teammate.

27 Aron Donnum (Toulouse) receives a yellow card.

27 A quickly taken corner kick by Toulouse.

25 Aron Dønnum (Toulouse) has been shown a yellow card for dissent.

25 Rafik Messali (Toulouse) is booked by the referee for a foul committed a moment ago.

24 Casper Tengstedt (Toulouse) takes a good shot from outside the box towards the center of the goal, but Hillel Konaté easily claims the ball.

20 The referee spotted a foul by Cristian Cásseres (Toulouse) and blew his whistle without hesitation.

19 Toulouse - Troyes. Score: 0-0. Possession – 57:43.

15 Toulouse took the corner with a short pass. The ball was played to the nearest teammate.

14 Casper Tengstedt (Toulouse) takes a shot at goal, heading towards the bottom left corner, but the goalkeeper makes a brilliant save.

14 Aron Dønnum (Toulouse) strikes first-time from outside the box, low towards the centre of the goal, but Guillaume Restes makes a comfortable save. Wait, Hillel Konaté handles it easily.

10 Antoine Mille (Troyes) takes the corner, but a defender gets to the ball first and clears the danger.

6 Thomas Sørensen (Toulouse) leapt to reach a cross near the box, but his header went wide of the right post.

3 Cristian Cásseres (Toulouse) delivered the ball into the penalty area, but found no teammates there. Inaccurate cross. The ball went out of play, and Troyes will restart with a goal kick.

1 Toulouse gets the game underway.

1 The first half has started.

21:18 Toulouse gets the match underway.

21:16 Today's match referee will be Jeffrey Kubler.

21:16 The starting lineups for the match have been announced.