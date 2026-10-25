Toulouse vs Troyes: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

75
Ilyes Azizi (Toulouse) tried to dribble past his opponents, but the defender managed to win the ball back.
73🔁
A substitution is taking place. Timothée Nkada is leaving the pitch, and Stéphane Dumont gives final tactical instructions to Kandet Diawara (Troyes).
73🔁
The referee signals it's time for a change, and Jérémy Le Douaron (Troyes) replaces Renaud Ripart.
72
Antoine Mille (Troyes) commits a foul while building an attack.
70
Toulouse is playing with great control and precise passing in the middle of the pitch.
68
Ilyas Azizi (Toulouse) commits a foul in a challenge for the ball, and Geoffrey Kubler blows the whistle. Troyes will take the free kick.
67🔁
Aron Dønnum leaves the pitch, replaced by Ilyes Azizi (Toulouse).
62
Merwan Ifnaoui (Troyes) sent a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the first defender cleared it away.
58🔁
Jens Askou is forced to make a substitution. Rafik Messali (Toulouse) cannot continue due to injury, and Alexis Vossah comes on in his place.
57✚
Play is stopped for now, Rafik Messali (Toulouse) is injured and the medical staff need to come onto the pitch.
55
Niko Sigur (Toulouse) collected a long ball, but Hillel Konate's brilliant reaction and catch deserve praise.
51
Troyes has a chance to create a dangerous situation near the opponent's goal from a free kick right near the edge of the penalty area.
50
Rafik Messali (Toulouse) tries to push forward, but an opponent clears the ball.
46⏱
The break is over and the second half is about to begin.
45+1⏱
Geoffrey Kubler blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half.
43
Troyes seems to be getting into the game and controlling the ball. They are waiting for a favorable moment to create new attacking opportunities.
40🟨
Timothée Nkada (Troyes) commits a foul and is booked. Geoffrey Kubler shows a yellow card.
39🟨
Geoffrey Kubler shows a yellow card to Cristian Cásseres (Toulouse) for a rough foul.
36🟨
Michel Dias Jr. (Troyes) receives a yellow card.
35
Shots on target statistics – 3:0.
30
Karim Dermane (Troyes) and Antoine Mille clash once again, they are looking for open space for an unmarked teammate.
27🟨
Aron Donnum (Toulouse) receives a yellow card.
27
A quickly taken corner kick by Toulouse.
25🟨
Aron Dønnum (Toulouse) has been shown a yellow card for dissent.
25🟨
Rafik Messali (Toulouse) is booked by the referee for a foul committed a moment ago.
24
Casper Tengstedt (Toulouse) takes a good shot from outside the box towards the center of the goal, but Hillel Konaté easily claims the ball.
20
The referee spotted a foul by Cristian Cásseres (Toulouse) and blew his whistle without hesitation.
19
Toulouse - Troyes. Score: 0-0. Possession – 57:43.
15
Toulouse took the corner with a short pass. The ball was played to the nearest teammate.
14
Casper Tengstedt (Toulouse) takes a shot at goal, heading towards the bottom left corner, but the goalkeeper makes a brilliant save.
14
Aron Dønnum (Toulouse) strikes first-time from outside the box, low towards the centre of the goal, but Guillaume Restes makes a comfortable save. Wait, Hillel Konaté handles it easily.
10
Antoine Mille (Troyes) takes the corner, but a defender gets to the ball first and clears the danger.
6
Thomas Sørensen (Toulouse) leapt to reach a cross near the box, but his header went wide of the right post.
3
Cristian Cásseres (Toulouse) delivered the ball into the penalty area, but found no teammates there. Inaccurate cross. The ball went out of play, and Troyes will restart with a goal kick.
1
Toulouse gets the game underway.
1⏱
The first half has started.
21:18
Toulouse gets the match underway.
21:16
Today's match referee will be Jeffrey Kubler.
21:16
The starting lineups for the match have been announced.
21:16
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to our live text commentary, where we will bring you quick updates on everything happening in the game.
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