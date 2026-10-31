Troyes vs Le Mans: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Ligue 1: Troyes vs Le Mans. Kick-off: 1 November, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Troyes starting lineup: 40. Konate H., 2. Maronnier L., 6. Monfray A. (captain), 4. Diaz Jr. M., 5. Gozzi P., 17. Mille A., 29. Karim D., 8. Diop M., 10. Ifnaoui M., 20. Ripart R., 23. Nkada T.
Troyes substitutes: 33. Beach P., 14. Boura I., 7. Diawara K., 11. Gomis I., 9. Le Douaron J., 26. Phliponeau A., 22. Picard H., 36. Soukouna I., 44. Titi Y.
Troyes head coach: Dumont S.
Le Mans starting lineup: 98. Kocik N., 15. Boisse N., 17. Yohou S. (captain), 16. Torrente R., 8. Lauray A., 18. Buades L., 9. Rabillard A., 29. Bretelle L., 22. Calodat L., 14. Mafouta L., 13. Diallo H.
Le Mans substitutes: 26. Bamba R., 7. Brahimi B., 25. Gueye D., 20. Harhouz W., 1. Hatfout E., 76. Larouci Y., 23. Traore D., 10. Vercruysse J., 5. Voyer H.
Le Mans head coach: Videira P.
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