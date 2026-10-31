Troyes vs Le Mans: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Troyes vs Le Mans: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Troyes vs Le Mans. Kick-off: 1 November, 00:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Troyes starting lineup: 40. Konate H., 2. Maronnier L., 6. Monfray A. (captain), 4. Diaz Jr. M., 5. Gozzi P., 17. Mille A., 29. Karim D., 8. Diop M., 10. Ifnaoui M., 20. Ripart R., 23. Nkada T.

Troyes substitutes: 33. Beach P., 14. Boura I., 7. Diawara K., 11. Gomis I., 9. Le Douaron J., 26. Phliponeau A., 22. Picard H., 36. Soukouna I., 44. Titi Y.

Troyes head coach: Dumont S.

Le Mans starting lineup: 98. Kocik N., 15. Boisse N., 17. Yohou S. (captain), 16. Torrente R., 8. Lauray A., 18. Buades L., 9. Rabillard A., 29. Bretelle L., 22. Calodat L., 14. Mafouta L., 13. Diallo H.

Le Mans substitutes: 26. Bamba R., 7. Brahimi B., 25. Gueye D., 20. Harhouz W., 1. Hatfout E., 76. Larouci Y., 23. Traore D., 10. Vercruysse J., 5. Voyer H.

Le Mans head coach: Videira P.

Live report LIVE
5
Azzedine Souifi blows the whistle. Adrien Monfray (Troyes) committed a foul for dangerous play. Le Mans will take a free kick near the sideline.
3
Long balls, short passes, and one-two touch play. Le Mans is showcasing team football, controlling the ball and moving it accurately between players. The opponents are finding it very difficult to win possession.
1
The first half of the match is about to begin.
00:45
The players have taken the field and the match is about to begin. Troyes will kick off.
00:45
Let us introduce the head referee of today's match, Azzedine Souifi.
00:45
Before the match kicks off, you can see the starting lineups for today's clash.
00:45
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our live text commentary! Starting lineups will be announced shortly, so sit back and get ready to enjoy the game.
TroyesLe MansLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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