Barcelona crushes Betis 5:2, strengthens La Liga lead

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Barcelona crushes Betis 5:2, strengthens La Liga lead

The central match of the 9th round of the Spanish La Liga turned into a real goal festival and a clash of emotions. Catalan side Barcelona was a guest of tough opponent Betis, who is currently in the top three, and secured a crushing 5:2 victory in a drama that provided fans with 7 goals.

Following this away triumph, Hansi Flick's charges brought their number of points to 27, becoming the absolute sole leader in the championship standings.

Fast goals, equal battle and 5 different goalscorers

The match started under fierce attacks from the opening minutes:

  • Yamal's quick goal: Already in the 10th minute, Lamine Yamal opened the scoring and put the Catalans ahead;

  • First half equality and Rodri's reply: In the 27th minute, Gomez restored the balance for Betis, but near the end of the half — in the 41st minute — Rodri scored the second goal for the "Blaugrana";

  • Shots at the start of the second half: In the 51st minute, Jesus brought the score to 3:1, but two minutes later Abde narrowed the score and brought back the intrigue — 2:3;

  • Red card and final blows: In the 60th minute, the hosts' midfielder Bernal was sent off. Having a numerical advantage, Barcelona did not take long to solidify their lead: in the 62nd minute Eric Garcia, and in the 81st minute Dani Olmo put the final point in the match with an accurate shot — 2:5.

Match protocol

La Liga. Round 9

«Betis» — «Barcelona» 2:5

Goals: Gomez (27), Abde (53) — Yamal (10), Rodri (41), Jesus (51), Eric Garcia (62), Olmo (81).

Red card: Bernal (60, Betis).

  • Betis: Vallas, Bellerin (Ortiz, 70), Lorente, Gomez, Fran Garcia, Bernal, Ceballos (Deossa, 46), Fornals (Fidalgo, 70), Lo Celso (Riquelme, 64), Abde, Cucho Hernandez (Perrott, 64).

  • Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Espart, Pedri, Fermin Lopez (Olmo, 62), Rodri, Jesus (Gavi, 80), Adeyemi (Gordon, 62), Yamal (Raphinha, 70).

Standings: Catalans' absolute leadership

According to the results of the 9th round matches, the situation at the top of La Liga is becoming even more interesting:

  • Barcelona at the finish line: Flick's team is leading the competition having gathered 9 wins out of 9 matches — 27 points;

  • Betis in the top three: The defeated Sevillians remained in the 3rd place of the standings with 19 points.

BarcelonaBetisLa LigaFlick
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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