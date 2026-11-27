The Spanish La Liga press service has officially announced the names of the three specialists competing for the title of the championship's best manager based on the results of November.

Candidates competing for the award and the current status of their teams

The list includes managers of teams that have recorded high results after 13 rounds of the Spanish championship:

Manager Club Position in the standings after round 13 Hansi Flick Barcelona Leading the standings alone with 36 points Jose Mourinho Real Currently in second place in the standings Jose Alberto Racing Occupying seventh place in the championship table

As a reminder, the Spanish championship press service had previously presented the list of nominees for the Player of the Month award for November.

In your opinion, which specialist will win the Manager of the Month award for November: Hansi Flick, Jose Mourinho, or Jose Alberto?

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