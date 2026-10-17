Betis vs Barcelona: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Betis vs Barcelona. Kick-off: 17 October, 21:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Betis starting lineup: 1. Valles A., 2. Bellerin H. (captain), 6. Bernal F., 25. Ceballos D., 10. Ezzalzouli A., 8. Fornals P., 11. Garcia F., 16. Gomez V., 9. Hernandez C., 3. Llorente D., 20. Lo Celso G.
Betis head coach: Pellegrini M.
Barcelona starting lineup: 1. Garcia J., 14. Adeyemi K., 5. Cubarsi P., 12. Espart X., 7. Fermin, 9. Gabriel Jesus, 23. Kounde J., 10. Lamine Yamal, 18. Martin G., 8. Pedri, 16. Rodri.
Barcelona substitutes: 3. Balde A., 22. Bernal M., 2. Cancelo J., 21. de Jong F., 4. Farinas B., 24. Garcia E., 6. Gavi, 17. Gordon A., 25. Livakovic D., 20. Olmo D., 11. Raphinha, 13. Szczesny W.
Barcelona head coach: Flick H.
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