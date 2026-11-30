In the 20th minute, Dani Olmo sent a precise header to restore the lead for the Catalans. The first half ended with Barcelona leading 2-1.

However, the hosts responded quickly. In the 9th minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang placed the ball into the net to equalize the score — 1-1.

The match at the Riazor stadium started very intensely. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, putting Barcelona ahead.

Barcelona defeated Deportivo in A Coruña with a big score in the 14th round of the Spanish championship. While Raphinha scored a hat-trick in the second half, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo also added a goal each. This victory allowed the Catalans to pull away from their closest pursuers in the title race.

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Raphinha punishes the opponent in the second half

After the break, the situation on the pitch came under complete control of Barcelona. In the 50th minute, following a cross from Yamal, Raphinha headed the ball into the net to make it 3-1.

The Brazilian forward showed his class again in the 83rd minute. Taking advantage of a situation in the opponent's penalty area, Raphinha scored his second goal.

In the 90+1st minute of stoppage time, he completed his hat-trick. After another assist from Yamal, Raphinha put the ball into the net to seal the final score — 5-1.

Thus, the Brazilian footballer scored three goals in the second half alone, securing a big victory for Barcelona.

Barcelona pulls away from pursuers

After this victory, Hans-Dieter Flick's team reached 39 points. Barcelona moved 5 points ahead of their closest pursuer, Atlético, and 6 points ahead of Real Madrid.

Deportivo remained in 13th place in the tournament table with 15 points after 14 matches.

This match was also of special significance for Raphinha. He increased his goal tally in the championship to 18, strengthening his lead in the top scorers' race.

Barcelona is now preparing for one of the important tests in the title race — the match against Atlético. With the big win at Riazor, the Catalans sent a serious warning to their rivals.

La Liga. 14th round

Deportivo — Barcelona — 1:5

Goals: Aubameyang, 9 — Yamal, 2; Olmo, 20; Raphinha, 50, 83, 90+1.

Deportivo: Román, Altimira, Loureiro, Jiménez, Mella, Amatucci, Casado, Hernández, Quagliata, Nsongo, Aubameyang.

Barcelona: Joan García, Eric García, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo, De Jong, Pedri, Olmo, Yamal, Gordon, Raphinha.

Yellow cards: Cancelo, Quagliata, Yamal.