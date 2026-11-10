Lamine Yamal sets an absolute record as the youngest assist provider in La Liga history

Catalan club Barcelona and Spain national team wunderkind Lamine Yamal continues to rewrite the history of the Spanish championship.

According to the prestigious statistical source MisterChip, the young winger has become the absolute record holder as the youngest player in the history of the league to reach 40 assists. He achieved this milestone at just 19 years and 118 days old.

A milestone no one in history had reached before the age of 22

In the more than 90-year history of the Spanish championship, no player had recorded 40 assists before turning 22. Lamine Yamal conquered this milestone not only before 22, but even before turning 20:

Jubilee assist in Madrid: Yamal's jubilee 40th effective pass occurred in the 12th round of La Liga, during a dramatic clash away against Atletico Madrid;

Winning goal: In the 66th minute of the match, Fermin Lopez scored after a precise pass from Yamal. This goal secured a valuable 2-1 comeback victory for Barcelona;

Breaking Messi's record: For comparison, the legendary Lionel Messi reached his 40th assist in the Spanish championship only at the age of 23 years and 158 days. Yamal has surpassed the Argentine legend in this metric by nearly four years.

La Liga history: Ranking of players who reached 40 assists the fastest

The historical Top-5 list provided by MisterChip (by age):

Rank Player Club Age at 40th assist 1 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 19 years 118 days (New record) 2 Lopez Ufarte Real Sociedad 22 years 15 days 3 Adrian Escudero Atletico Madrid 22 years 349 days 4 Segui Valencia 23 years 74 days 5 Joseba Etxeberria «Athletic Bilbao» 23 years 158 days 5 Lionel Messi Barcelona 23 years 158 days

Consistency and the path to the top

This achievement proves once again that Lamine Yamal possesses not just goal-scoring ability, but a high-level playmaking skill, with an impeccable vision of the field and the ability to create opportunities for his teammates. This historical milestone of the 19-year-old talent is expected to remain a record that no one will be able to repeat for many years.