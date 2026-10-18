Muhiddin Mamajonov scores a terrifying knockout at IBA Nomad 16 night (video)

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Muhiddin Mamajonov scores a terrifying knockout at IBA Nomad 16 night (video)

The prestigious IBA Nomad 16 bare-knuckle fighting tournament, currently at the center of attention for mixed martial arts and combat sports fans in the capital city of Tashkent, is proving to be rich in intense and uncompromising bouts.

As part of the competition, well-known Uzbek martial arts master Muhiddin Mamajonov, who has won the hearts of fans through his bright fights in professional MMA, stepped into the octagon-ring against Tajikistan representative Shohruz Davlatov.

Muhiddin Mamajonov scores a terrifying knockout at IBA Nomad 16 night (video)

The decisive knockout in the second round

Scheduled for 3 rounds in the middleweight category, this confrontation began from the very first seconds with an open and fierce exchange of strikes:

  • Initial pressure and control: In the first five minutes, the fighters carefully studied each other and applied pressure with powerful strikes;

  • Prematurely stopped bout: As the second round was underway, Muhiddin Mamajonov capitalized on an opening in his opponent's defense and landed a precise and devastating blow;

  • Clean knockout: Following this heavy blow, Tajik fighter Shohruz Davlatov was unable to stay on his feet, and the referee immediately stopped the match, recording a clean knockout.

Heroes of the Tashkent evening

Mamajonov's spectacular and rapid victory earned the applause of thousands of fans who attended the fight night in the capital:

  • Skill and experience: Our athlete, who has gone through a great school in local MMA arenas, once again proved that he can quickly adapt to the strict regulations of bare-knuckle fighting and possesses high knockout power;

  • Next steps: Such a confident victory in the IBA Nomad series opens the door to new and even bigger ranking fights in international promotions for our compatriot.

The IBA Nomad 16 tournament hosted by Tashkent once again demonstrated that our local athletes are competitive and strong in various martial arts disciplines.

IBA Nomad 16Muhiddin MamajonovShohruz Davlatov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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