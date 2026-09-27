Stunning revenge in Tashkent: Muhiddin Mamajonov defeats Magomed Saliyev (video)

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Stunning revenge in Tashkent: Muhiddin Mamajonov defeats Magomed Saliyev (video)

Another major MMA night that captured the attention of mixed martial arts fans in the capital city of Tashkent — the "Mangu 5" tournament has concluded. In one of the most uncompromising and anticipated clashes on the tournament card, well-known Uzbek fighter Muhiddin Mamajonov stepped into the octagon against experienced and dangerous Russian athlete Magomed Saliyev. Held in the welterweight division, this principal battle lasted the full 3 rounds amidst a high tempo, heavy striking exchanges, and cold-blooded tactical combat.

Our compatriot's superiority across all fronts and accurate attacks were ultimately reflected in the judges' unanimous decision, securing a well-deserved and crucial victory for Muhiddin Mamajonov on points. This victory held not only sporting significance but also a distinct symbolic meaning: Saliyev had previously knocked out another Uzbek fighter, Amirkhon Alikhodjaev, in the very 1st round at the "Mangu 1" tournament — and Mamajonov put an end to the next sensation from this formidable opponent, delivering a fitting revenge on behalf of our compatriot.

"3 rounds of dominance, 10th victory, and Saliyev's submission": 5 key points of the clash

The most important official information and facts regarding the principal bout in Tashkent:

  • Mamajonov's brilliant victory: The Uzbekistan athlete triumphed by a judges' decision at the end of a full 3-round fight;

  • 10th victory official: Mamajonov celebrated his 10th win in his 13th professional career fight;

  • The revenge effect against Saliyev: The Russian athlete, who previously knocked out Amirkhon Alikhodjaev, was left helpless this time against the Uzbek fighter;

  • An important step in the welterweight division: Muhiddin sharply strengthened his position in the league's championship race;

  • Saliyev's 5th defeat: The experienced Russian athlete tasted defeat for the fifth time in his 18th career bout.

Mangu 5: Statistics of the Muhiddin Mamajonov and Magomed Saliyev clash

A comparison of the fighters' experience, professional records, and head-to-head performance indicators:

Indicators and criteria

Muhiddin Mamajonov (Uzbekistan)

Magomed Saliyev (Russia)

Weight class and status

Welterweight division (Ranking fight)

Welterweight division (Ranking fight)

Fight duration and format

Full 3-round intense battle

Full 3-round intense battle

Final judges' decision

Victory by points (Confident triumph)

Defeat by points

Fighter's overall record

13 fights: 10 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw

18 fights: 13 wins, 5 losses

History in the Mangu league

Main favorite of local fans

Knocked out A. Alikhodjaev in the 1st round at Mangu 1

Main advantage in the cage

Precise distance control and consistent strikes

Strong physical pressure and reliance on counterattacks

MMA and sports expertise: Why is this victory a turning point in Mamajonov's career?

Conclusions from international mixed martial arts experts and industry analysts:

  • "Neutralizing Saliyev's heavy strikes": It was known that the Russian fighter is aggressive and a knockout artist; from the very first seconds, Mamajonov kept his distance using kicks and punches without letting the opponent get close, rendering his dangerous attacks useless;

  • Overcoming a psychological barrier: Knowing that Amirkhon Alikhodjaev was knocked out in the 1st round, facing such an opponent required high mental preparation; Muhiddin made no hasty moves throughout the bout and kept the fight's scenario completely under his control;

  • The right path towards the championship belt: Reaching the milestone of 10 victories will soon make Mamajonov the primary contender for the welterweight championship belt in the "Mangu" league.

In your opinion, which aspect played the biggest role in Muhiddin Mamajonov's victory over Magomed Saliyev — precise tactics or the support of the fans? Who do you think Mamajonov's next step and championship belt fight should be against? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this historic triumph of the Uzbek MMA master with all sports enthusiasts!

Muhiddin MamajonovMagomed SaliyevMangu 5 tournamentTashkent MMA tournament
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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