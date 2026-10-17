Umar Kremlev announces sensational prize for the best knockout at IBA NOMAD 16 tournament

International Boxing Association (IBA) head Umar Kremlev made an unexpected statement that amazed the sports community ahead of the next major boxing night. An additional and unprecedentedly valuable special prize has been established for the participants of today's IBA NOMAD 16 tournament.

Accordingly, the master of leather gloves who records the most spectacular, entertaining, and sensational knockout in the matches within the competition will be awarded a luxurious "Gelendwagen" (Mercedes-Benz G-Class) car.

Dream car worth 366 thousand dollars: Prize conditions

The prize announced by the IBA head will undoubtedly raise the competition and intensity among boxers to the maximum level:

Market value of the prize: The official price of this presented luxury-class "Gelendwagen" SUV is exactly 366,000 US dollars ;

Main criterion — absolute knockout: The award will not go just for a win, but specifically to the author of the brightest and most devastating knockout of the fight night, recognized by fans and the judging panel;

Huge motivation for fighters: Such a high-value additional bonus is sure to encourage every athlete stepping into the ring to attack with all their might for a clean knockout ahead of schedule rather than winning on points.

IBA NOMAD 16: What to expect from the evening?

These serial tournaments organized by the IBA aim to bring showmanship, high-level marketing, and major financial interest back to modern boxing:

High tempo and spectacle: Following the announcement of the "Gelendwagen," a sharp increase in tempo and more thrillers ending ahead of schedule are expected in all fights;

Kremlev's new approach: The leadership of the international association is further expanding the tournament's global audience by presenting boxers not only with standard fees but also with such unusual and magnificent prizes.

Today's ring battles will show whose punch will be enough to win the keys to the 366-thousand-dollar supercar.