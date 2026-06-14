Muhiddin Mamajonov loses championship belt due to injury (video)

The long-awaited, intense, and dramatic 'Octagon 87' mixed martial arts tournament has concluded at one of our capital's magnificent sports complexes. The main event of this fight night, featuring the most heated clashes, kept thousands of local and foreign fans in the stadium on the edge of their seats. In this headlining bout, where the intrigue remained until the final seconds, renowned Uzbek fighter Muhiddin Mamajonov stepped into the octagon.

Our representative was challenged in this crucial contest by the serious and dangerous fighter from Tajikistan, Fazliddin Madrahimov.

Five rounds of intense combat and an unexpected turn in the fourth round

This main event, contested for the prestigious interim lightweight championship belt, began from the very first seconds with fierce and sharp tactical exchanges between the representatives of the two neighboring countries. In the first three rounds of this scheduled five-round grudge match, the athletes displayed true grit and high-level technique. Both fighters gave their all to secure the belt.

However, an unexpected and unfortunate incident occurred in the octagon during the fourth round. Our compatriot Muhiddin Mamajonov sustained a serious injury during one of the exchanges. After assessing the situation, the ringside doctors and the fighter's corner determined that continuing the fight would be extremely dangerous for his health. As a result, our representative was forced to stop the bout prematurely.

You can familiarize yourself with the details and final results of the 'Octagon 87' main event through the special analytical table below:

Host city Official tournament name Fight status (Main event) Our representative and weight class Opponent (Country) Round and reason for stoppage Final official decision Tashkent Octagon 87 Main Event

(Headlining bout) Muhiddin Mamajonov

(Lightweight) Fazliddin Madrahimov

(Tajikistan) Round 4:

Due to unexpected injury F. Madrahimov

declared winner

The belt heads to Tajikistan: Rematch expected

Due to this technical and medical situation, the judges officially declared Tajikistan's Fazliddin Madrahimov the winner and the new interim lightweight champion. While this unexpected defeat saddened Uzbek fans, our athlete's courage and spirit in the octagon earned great applause. According to experts, there is a high probability of a rematch between these two powerful fighters once Mamajonov fully recovers from his injury.

We wish Muhiddin Mamajonov a speedy recovery and a stronger return to the octagon!

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