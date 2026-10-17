Islom Boltayev knocks out Azamat Bakitov brutally at IBA Nomad 16 tournament (video)

At the international IBA Nomad 16 fight night held in Tashkent, talented Uzbek martial artist Islom "Tapor" Boltayev caused a real sensation in his very first fight in the promotion.

Competing in the middleweight (84 kg) division, our compatriot stepped into the octagon against the league's experienced representative, Kazakhstan's Azamat "Zlo" Bakitov, and knocked him out ahead of schedule in the very 1st round.

The decisive blow in the 2nd minute of the first round

From the start of the fight, both sides engaged in an open and fierce exchange of strikes:

Opponent's status: Kazakhstani Azamat Bakitov (3-2) had sufficient experience in this league and was considered one of the dangerous fighters in ranking bouts;

Lightning strike and knockdown: Around the 2nd minute of the 1st round, Islom Boltayev delivered such a powerful and precise blow to his opponent's opening that Bakitov lost his balance and fell motionless to the canvas;

Quick referee stoppage: Seeing the danger of the situation and that Bakitov had fallen into a deep knockout, the referee was forced to stop the fight immediately. After prompt medical assistance was provided, the judges officially announced Boltayev's victory.

Will the $366,000 "Gelendvagen" go to Islom?

Ahead of the tournament, IBA President Umar Kremlev announced that a $366,000 "Gelendvagen" (Mercedes-Benz G-Class) car would be awarded to the author of the most beautiful and impressive knockout of the evening:

Among the main contenders: Islom Boltayev's spectacular and sensational knockout in the 1st round became one of the brightest episodes of the competition, making him a prime contender for the luxury car;

Final decision of the night: The grand prize will be awarded to its owner based on the votes of organizers and fans after all the fights of the competition are fully concluded.

A product of the Navoi martial arts school, Islom Boltayev's confident step on the international stage once again demonstrated that his future in professional sports is extremely bright.