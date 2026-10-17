Islom Boltayev knocks out Azamat Bakitov brutally at IBA Nomad 16 tournament (video)

·70·Sport
Islom Boltayev knocks out Azamat Bakitov brutally at IBA Nomad 16 tournament (video)

At the international IBA Nomad 16 fight night held in Tashkent, talented Uzbek martial artist Islom "Tapor" Boltayev caused a real sensation in his very first fight in the promotion.

Competing in the middleweight (84 kg) division, our compatriot stepped into the octagon against the league's experienced representative, Kazakhstan's Azamat "Zlo" Bakitov, and knocked him out ahead of schedule in the very 1st round.

The decisive blow in the 2nd minute of the first round

From the start of the fight, both sides engaged in an open and fierce exchange of strikes:

  • Opponent's status: Kazakhstani Azamat Bakitov (3-2) had sufficient experience in this league and was considered one of the dangerous fighters in ranking bouts;

  • Lightning strike and knockdown: Around the 2nd minute of the 1st round, Islom Boltayev delivered such a powerful and precise blow to his opponent's opening that Bakitov lost his balance and fell motionless to the canvas;

  • Quick referee stoppage: Seeing the danger of the situation and that Bakitov had fallen into a deep knockout, the referee was forced to stop the fight immediately. After prompt medical assistance was provided, the judges officially announced Boltayev's victory.

Will the $366,000 "Gelendvagen" go to Islom?

Ahead of the tournament, IBA President Umar Kremlev announced that a $366,000 "Gelendvagen" (Mercedes-Benz G-Class) car would be awarded to the author of the most beautiful and impressive knockout of the evening:

  • Among the main contenders: Islom Boltayev's spectacular and sensational knockout in the 1st round became one of the brightest episodes of the competition, making him a prime contender for the luxury car;

  • Final decision of the night: The grand prize will be awarded to its owner based on the votes of organizers and fans after all the fights of the competition are fully concluded.

A product of the Navoi martial arts school, Islom Boltayev's confident step on the international stage once again demonstrated that his future in professional sports is extremely bright.

Islom "Tapor" BoltayevAzamat "Zlo" BakitovIBA Nomad 16Gelendvagen
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Umar Kremlev announces sensational prize for the best knockout at IBA NOMAD 16 tournamentUmar Kremlev announces sensational prize for the best knockout at IBA NOMAD 16 tournamentToday 17:43"Humo Arena" to host IBA Nomad 16 bare-knuckle fighting tournament — full card"Humo Arena" to host IBA Nomad 16 bare-knuckle fighting tournament — full card15 October 08:17Shohjahon Ergashev challenges Kazakh star Daniyar Yeleusinov to a ring battle: What was the response?Shohjahon Ergashev challenges Kazakh star Daniyar Yeleusinov to a ring battle: What was the response?15 September 19:28“The quarterfinals are ours!”: Shavkatjon Boltaev achieves a bright victory at the Asian Games“The quarterfinals are ours!”: Shavkatjon Boltaev achieves a bright victory at the Asian Games24 September 12:04Shavkatjon Boltaev wins bronze medal at the Asian GamesShavkatjon Boltaev wins bronze medal at the Asian Games30 September 12:29Shohjahon Ergashev issues an open challenge to Shahobiddin Egamov for the Nomad beltShohjahon Ergashev issues an open challenge to Shahobiddin Egamov for the Nomad belt10 October 22:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...