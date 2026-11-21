Fee for Ruslan Abdullayev, who scored a knockout in the USA, has been announced
Undefeated Uzbek boxer Ruslan Abdullayev knocked out his Mexican opponent in the USA and retained his championship belt. Now, the fee he received for this victorious fight has also been revealed. According to official reports, the Uzbek boxer's contractual fee was $25,000. This is equivalent to approximately 300 million soums.
Abdullayev received $25,000 for the fight in the USA
The fee for professional Uzbek boxer Ruslan Abdullayev (6–0, 4 KO) for his fight held in Indio (California, USA) has been announced.
Journalist Dan Rafael, citing official data from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), released the contractual fees for the athletes who participated in the boxing night.
According to the report, Ruslan Abdullayev's set fee for this fight was $25,000. Based on current exchange rates, this amounts to approximately 300 million soums.
The Uzbek boxer's opponent, Mexican Juan Mesa Angulo (9–4, 6 KO), received $12,000 for the fight. Thus, Abdullayev's contractual fee was more than double that of his opponent.
Abdullayev knocked out his opponent in the sixth round
As a reminder, the bout between Ruslan Abdullayev and Juan Mesa Angulo took place as part of a boxing night organized in Indio, California, USA.
The fight, held in the super lightweight division, was scheduled for eight rounds. However, the Uzbek boxer knocked out his opponent in the sixth round, ending the match early.
In this way, Abdullayev secured his sixth victory in the professional ring. In this fight, he also successfully defended his WBA Continental Gold super lightweight championship belt.
Who received the largest fee of the boxing night?
The CSAC data also includes the fees of other athletes who participated in the boxing night, which was promoted by Golden Boy and broadcast on the DAZN platform.
Among them, Gabriela Fundora received the highest pay at $240,000. Amari Jones's fee was $107,500, and Jasmina Zapotoczna's was $50,000.
Below are the contractual fees for the athletes who participated in the boxing night:
Boxer
Fee
Gabriela Fundora
$240 000
Amari Jones
$107 500
Jasmina Zapotoczna
$50 000
DeAundre Pettus
$37 500
Ruslan Abdullayev
$25 000
Cayden Griffiths
$20 000
Victor Morales
$20 000
Rashib Valadez
$18 000
Manuel Flores
$15 000
Xuan Mesa Angulo
$12 000
Javier Meza
$12 000
Joel Iriarte
$10 000
Jean Rivera
$10 000
Demler Zamora
$10 000
Amir Anderson
$10 000
David Lopez
$9 000
Darvin Galeano
$8 000
Daniel Buciuc
$8 000
Leonardo Sanchez
$8 000
Sebastian Mitry
$6 000
Anthony Alvarado
$6 000
Alan Ayala
$6 000
Ruben Garcia
$5 000
Jonathan Figueroa
$5 000
It should be noted that the announced amounts are the boxers' contractual fees. There is no information provided regarding whether additional bonuses, taxes, or the shares of managers and promoters are included.
For Ruslan Abdullayev, the latest victory in the USA was significant not only for defending his championship belt but also for continuing his undefeated professional boxing career.
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