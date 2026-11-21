Undefeated Uzbek boxer Ruslan Abdullayev knocked out his Mexican opponent in the USA and retained his championship belt. Now, the fee he received for this victorious fight has also been revealed. According to official reports, the Uzbek boxer's contractual fee was $25,000. This is equivalent to approximately 300 million soums. Abdullayev received $25,000 for the fight in the USA The fee for professional Uzbek boxer Ruslan Abdullayev (6–0, 4 KO) for his fight held in Indio (California, USA) has been announced. Journalist Dan Rafael, citing official data from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), released the contractual fees for the athletes who participated in the boxing night. According to the report, Ruslan Abdullayev's set fee for this fight was $25,000. Based on current exchange rates, this amounts to approximately 300 million soums.

The Uzbek boxer's opponent, Mexican Juan Mesa Angulo (9–4, 6 KO), received $12,000 for the fight. Thus, Abdullayev's contractual fee was more than double that of his opponent. Abdullayev knocked out his opponent in the sixth round As a reminder, the bout between Ruslan Abdullayev and Juan Mesa Angulo took place as part of a boxing night organized in Indio, California, USA. The fight, held in the super lightweight division, was scheduled for eight rounds. However, the Uzbek boxer knocked out his opponent in the sixth round, ending the match early. In this way, Abdullayev secured his sixth victory in the professional ring. In this fight, he also successfully defended his WBA Continental Gold super lightweight championship belt. Who received the largest fee of the boxing night? The CSAC data also includes the fees of other athletes who participated in the boxing night, which was promoted by Golden Boy and broadcast on the DAZN platform. Among them, Gabriela Fundora received the highest pay at $240,000. Amari Jones's fee was $107,500, and Jasmina Zapotoczna's was $50,000. Below are the contractual fees for the athletes who participated in the boxing night: