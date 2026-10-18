“A confident step by the “Wolves”: “Genoa” defeated in Rome

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“A confident step by the “Wolves”: “Genoa” defeated in Rome

In the 7th round of the Italian championship, the capital club «Roma» hosted Genoa's «Genoa» team at home. In the match held at the «Olimpico» stadium, the Romans completely took the initiative into their own hands and achieved a confident 2:0 victory.

Thanks to this success, the «wolves» increased their points tally to 17, strengthening their position in 2nd place in the standings.

Two strikes in the second half and victory

Although the score was not opened in the first half, after the break the hosts managed to break through the opponent's defense:

  • The opening goal by Castro: In the 50th minute, organizing an active attack, Castro delivered an accurate shot for the Romans to open the scoring — 1:0;

  • Lulli's clincher: At a time when «Genoa» was trying to restore balance, Lulli scored the second goal in the 68th minute, cementing his team's victory — 2:0;

  • Clean sheet: «Roma» goalkeeper Gollini and the defensive line practically did not allow the opponent to create serious danger until the end of the match.

Match protocol

Serie A. Round 7

«Roma» — «Genoa» 2:0

Goals: Castro (50), Lulli (68).

  • «Roma»: Gollini, Balerdi, Koulierakis (Hermoso, 63), Lulli (Fransa, 78), N'Dicka, Rensch (Ghilardi, 88), de Roon, Soulé, Mora (Pellegrini, 63), Castro.

  • «Genoa»: Beijlo, Marcandalli, Østigård, Vásquez, Ellertsson, Frendrup, Frendrup (Amorim, 83), Pusca, Omladic, Messias (Robino, 83), El Shaarawy (Vitinha, 65).

Standings situation

After the 7th round matches, the situation at the top of Serie A is as follows:

  • «Roma» in 2nd place: Having gathered 17 points, the Romans are closely pursuing the leaders «Inter», who have 19 points;

  • «Genoa» in the danger zone: Having collected only 4 points during the competition, the Genoese remain in 15th place.

RomaGenoaSerie ACastro
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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