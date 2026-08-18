Luis Enrique Transfer: Roma And Inter Resume Talks

·4·Sport
Luis Enrique Transfer: Roma And Inter Resume Talks

The Italian football transfer market has entered an intense phase. Roma are continuing their activity during the summer transfer window and are looking to add new players to further strengthen the squad. According to Il Tempo, the Giallorossi have turned their attention to Brazilian winger Luis Enrique after completing the transfer of Rodrigo Mora. Goal.com reports this.

It is understood that head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has given sporting director Tony D'Amico clear instructions that the team must have two equally strong options in every position. At present, however, the Romans lack a versatile wide player capable of operating anywhere across the pitch and contributing on both flanks. For this reason, representatives of the Trigoria training base are preparing to take another step regarding the player owned by Inter.

Why is Luis Enrique attracting attention?

The Brazilian winger, known for his spells at clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, is winning the coaching staff's trust thanks to his technical and tactical qualities. According to Filippo Biafora, his attributes are a very good fit for the 3-4-2-1 formation used by Gian Piero Gasperini. In addition, the player's salary and the straightforward transfer terms are making the deal an attractive opportunity for the club's management.

However, the financial terms will play an important role in completing the deal. According to specialists, it is unlikely that Inter will sell the player outright for €30 million immediately. Instead, based on the experience of other successful transfers, an agreement structured differently appears more likely.

Potential Terms Of The Negotiations

According to analysis from Goal.com and other sources, new contacts regarding the transfer are expected to be established in the coming hours. The parties may face complex negotiations over the structure of the deal. The most suitable solution under consideration is a loan with an option to buy.

In particular, the most realistic scenario currently appears to be a loan with an obligation to buy, similar to recent deals between other clubs, along with Inter receiving a high percentage of any future resale. If the parties can reach an agreement, Luis Enrique could soon become a Roma player.

RomaInterLuis EnriqueTransfersSerie A
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