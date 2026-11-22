In the 12th round of the Italian championship, Roma scored 5 goals away against Parma, securing a massive 5:1 victory. In the match held at the Ennio Tardini stadium, the Roman striker Malen scored a poker.

The scoring opened in the 39th minute with a precise strike from Malen. Although Elpege (54') equalized at the beginning of the second half, the following minutes were dominated by Roma: Malen found the back of the net three more times (68', 77', 90'), while Mora (71') also added his name to the scoresheet.