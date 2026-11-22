5 goals on the road and a four-goal masterclass: How did Roma secure a victory at Parma?
In the 12th round of the Italian championship, Roma scored 5 goals away against Parma, securing a massive 5:1 victory. In the match held at the Ennio Tardini stadium, the Roman striker Malen scored a poker.
The scoring opened in the 39th minute with a precise strike from Malen. Although Elpege (54') equalized at the beginning of the second half, the following minutes were dominated by Roma: Malen found the back of the net three more times (68', 77', 90'), while Mora (71') also added his name to the scoresheet.
Situation in the tournament table
After this victory, Roma, under the management of Gian Piero Gasperini, reached 30 points, climbing to 2nd place in the Serie A standings and chasing the leader Lazio (32 points). Parma remains in 17th place with 8 points.
Statistics
Parma
Roma
Final score
1
5
Goals
Elpege (54')
Malen (39', 68', 77', 90'), Mora (71')
Tournament position / Points
17th place (8 points)
2nd place (30 points)
Match report and lineups
Serie A. 12th roundParma — Roma 1:5November 21, Ennio TardiniGoals: Elpege (54) — Malen (39, 68, 77, 90), Mora (71).
Roma: Svilar, Mancini, Balerdi (Ndicka, 56), Hermoso, Lulli (Wesley, 56), Cristante, Kone, Molina (Koulierakis, 83), Dybala (Soule, 62), Mora (Pisilli, 83), Malen.
In your opinion, how will Malen's poker and this big away win give Roma additional momentum in the title race against Lazio throughout the season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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