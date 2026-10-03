6 goals in 5 matches! Doniell Malen named Serie A Player of the Month

The best player in the Italian Serie A for the months of August and September has been announced. This prestigious award went to AS Roma forward Doniell Malen.

The Dutch forward demonstrated true goalscoring prowess right from the start of the new season, managing to score a whopping 6 goals against opponents in the championship's first five rounds.

Hat-trick, brace, and unstoppable prolificacy

Malen's successful strides played a decisive role in the "Giallorossi's" campaign at the start of the season:

In the match against Fiorentina, the Dutch forward recorded a hat-trick ;

In the fixture against Lecce, he added a brace to his name;

And in the game against Torino, he scored 1 more goal, making a worthy contribution to the victory.

As a result of this incredible prolificacy, Doniell Malen was recognized as the league's Player of the Month. His award will be officially presented on October 17 in Rome ahead of the match between AS Roma and Genoa.

Romans among the league table leaders

For context, following the first 5 rounds, AS Roma has 13 points, sharing the top spot of the Serie A standings with Inter and Lazio. The "Giallorossi" will play their next match away against Como on October 11.

As a reminder, Doniell Malen initially joined AS Roma on loan from England's Aston Villa. Later, the capital club fully bought out the forward's transfer rights, and this decision is fully paying off.