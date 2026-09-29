Francesco Totti: I consider my form between 2001 and 2008 a disgrace

Roma legend Francesco Totti shared insights into the toughest periods of his career, international triumphs, and personal memories in the latest part of a major interview ahead of his birthday. As reported by GOAL.com, citing Corriere dello Sport, the former captain spoke openly about his playing form and achievements. This is reported by Goal.com .

During the conversation, Totti was highly critical of his performance between 2001 and 2008, stating that he was in a "disgraceful" state during that period. However, he recalled that it was during these years that he won the World Cup with the Italian national team. The former striker suggested that if he had not gone to the 2006 World Cup, the national team would not have been able to become champions.

The World Cup and the impact of injury

According to Francesco Totti, he went to the World Cup in Germany at only 40-50 percent capacity, during a difficult recovery period after an injury. Nevertheless, his movements and contribution on the pitch were decisive in the team's overall victory. If he had been limited to just one Serie A title, two Italian Cups and Super Cups, and a Golden Shoe, he would not have left the Roman circle, but the World Cup completely changed his history.

Speaking about the teammates he connected with best during his career, the former captain specifically mentioned Antonio Cassano and Vincent Candela. He recalled having a warm relationship with Cassano both on and off the pitch, and noted that he took extra care of Vincent Candela when he arrived in Rome from France because he did not know the language. In Totti's opinion, a player's true face is revealed during the 90 minutes of play.

Immortal attention in Rome

Totti stated that he has no regrets about finishing his entire football career in a single jersey – Roma. He emphasized that even after retiring, the love and popularity he receives in Rome have not diminished, but rather increased. He acknowledged that loyalty to one team and the sincere love given to the fans were the main foundations of his twenty-five-year history.

During the interview, Totti spoke about his love for providing assists, noting that before Spalletti moved him to the center-forward position, passing the ball felt more important than scoring. He also highlighted that one of his regrets was not playing on the same team as the legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo.