Kremlin Proposed Holding a Rematch in Tashkent: Sensational Statement from Russian Boxer

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Kremlin Proposed Holding a Rematch in Tashkent: Sensational Statement from Russian Boxer

Russian national team member and world champion Vsevolod Shumkov has reacted to the rumors surrounding the anticipated rematch with Uzbek Olympic champion Abdumalik Khalokov.

Shumkov claims that following the sensational events at the 2025 IBA World Boxing Championships in Dubai, it was the Uzbek side that rejected the proposal for a rematch.

"Kremlin proposed it, but they didn't agree": Shumkov's response

Responding to recent statements made at an IBA press conference, the Russian athlete commented as follows:

  • Reaction to the hype: "I saw the video from the IBA press conference. What was said there is simply being circulated for unnecessary hype;

  • The proposal in Tashkent: After the World Championships concluded, IBA leader Umar Nazarovich Kremlyov repeatedly proposed organizing a rematch — both in Tashkent and within Uzbekistan itself. However, Khalokov and his team did not agree to this;

  • Open challenge: Even now, I am ready to fight anywhere, anytime in a 6, 8, or 10-round format. The main thing is — give your consent or stop bringing up this topic," Shumkov stated.

The Final in Dubai: Biting in the Ring and a Controversial Decision

This rivalry stems from the controversy that occurred during the 60 kg weight class final at the 2025 IBA World Championships in Dubai:

  • Situation in the 3rd round: During a clinch in the final part of the bout, the Russian boxer bit Khalokov's ear;

  • Controversial referee decision: Despite sharp protests from representatives of the Uzbekistan national team, the referee in the ring did not deduct any points or apply a disqualification penalty;

  • 4:3 score and gold medal: The panel of judges, by a majority vote of 4:3, awarded the victory to Vsevolod Shumkov and declared him the champion.

The Ruling of the IBA Disciplinary Committee

Following this scandal, the international organization conducted a special investigation:

  • Diagnosed as an "accidental incident": After studying the situation, the IBA disciplinary and medical commissions assessed the incident as accidental and left the official result of the bout unchanged;

  • Half of the prize money withheld: Nevertheless, for unsporthuslike conduct, a fine was applied to Vsevolod Shumkov, and 50 percent of his championship prize money was withheld.

The topic of a potential rematch between Khalokov and Shumkov remains one of the most widely discussed and principal clashes in the boxing world.

Vsevolod ShumkovAbdumalik KhalokovIBA World Champion 2025Dubai 2025
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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