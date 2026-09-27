Two wins and two defeats in Aichi-Nagoya: Results of Uzbek boxers

·8·Sport
Two wins and two defeats in Aichi-Nagoya: Results of Uzbek boxers

The quarterfinal bouts continue for Uzbek boxers at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Of the four representatives who entered the ring today, two advanced to the semifinals, while another two athletes ended their fight for medals in the quarterfinals.

A unique aspect of the quarterfinal stage is that the winning boxer not only advances to the semifinals but also secures a medal. Therefore, every bout at this stage is of utmost importance for the athletes. Boxing competitions in Aichi-Nagoya are being held at the Daysen Arena Nishiyo.

Representatives of Uzbekistan participated in four bouts in today's program. In the end, two wins and two defeats were recorded.

Abdumalik Khalokov is in the semifinals!

Competing in the -60 kg weight category, Abdumalik Khalokov fought against Junmilardo Ogayre from the Philippines.

Although the Filipino representative tried to offer as much resistance as possible, Khalokov demonstrated his experience and skill throughout the bout.

In the end, the judges ruled 5:0 in favor of the Uzbekistan representative.

Thus, Khalokov confidently cleared the quarterfinal hurdle and advanced to the semifinals, guaranteeing a medal at the Asian Games.

Fazliddin Erkinboyev is also in the semifinals

For world champion Fazliddin Erkinboyev, competing in the -80 kg weight category, his first bout at Aichi-Nagoya-2026 was in the quarterfinals.

He stepped into the ring against Yazmin Mohammed of Sri Lanka.

However, the fight did not last long. The opponent was unable to continue the bout due to an injury in the first round, and Erkinboyev advanced to the next stage. According to Asian Boxing, the bout was stopped at 58 seconds.

This result guaranteed Fazliddin Erkinboyev a semifinal ticket and an Asian Games medal.

Thus, Uzbekistan's two representatives — Abdumalik Khalokov and Fazliddin Erkinboyev — reached the semifinals.

Nigina Uktamova came very close

Defending the honor of Uzbekistan in the -54 kg weight category, Nigina Uktamova squared off against Thailand's Natnicha Chongprongklang in the quarterfinals.

Throughout the uncompromising bout, Uktamova acted actively. However, at the end of the match, the judges gave the victory to the Thai boxer.

The decision was recorded as 2:3.

Asian Boxing also noted this bout as a very close encounter, confirming Chongprongklang's 3:2 victory.

As a result, Nigina Uktamova's participation in Aichi-Nagoya-2026 ended at the quarterfinal stage.

Navbahor Hamidova also concluded the competition

Another Uzbek boxer in the -65 kg weight category, Navbahor Hamidova, competed against India's Parveen in the quarterfinals.

At the end of the heated confrontation, the judges gave the advantage to the Indian representative. Parveen won with a score of 5:0.

Thus, Hamidova also ended her run at Aichi-Nagoya-2026 in the quarterfinals.

Uzbekistan's two representatives will continue fighting for medals

Following today's results, two members of the Uzbekistan boxing team — Abdumalik Khalokov and Fazliddin Erkinboyev — have advanced to the semifinals.

The competition continues for these two boxers. Now they have the opportunity to reach the final and fight for the highest result at the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Nigina Uktamova and Navbahor Hamidova finished the competition without medals.

Thus, today ended with mixed feelings for Uzbekistan's representatives in the Aichi-Nagoya rings: two boxers reached the semifinals and secured a medal, while another two stopped in the quarterfinals.

Attention will now turn to the semifinal bouts of Khalokov and Erkinboyev.

Aichi-Nagoya-2026Abdumalik KhalokovFazliddin ErkinboyevAsian Games
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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