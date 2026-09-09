Absolute Uzbek Dominance in World Boxing: Abdumalik Khalokov Ranked #1 in BoxRec P4P

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Absolute Uzbek Dominance in World Boxing: Abdumalik Khalokov Ranked #1 in BoxRec P4P

In the world of international amateur boxing, Uzbekistan's leadership status has been officially proven once again. The world's most influential and independent boxing statistics portal, BoxRec , has released its updated global Pound-for-Pound (P4P) ranking for amateur boxers regardless of weight class. Olympic and three-time world champion Abdumalik Khalokov has claimed the top spot on this prestigious list, being recognized as the planet's unrivaled boxer. Most impressively, 4 Uzbek boxers have entered the world's top ten, setting an absolute global record for our national team. So, which other boxers made the top ten, what are their winning streaks, and who are the main competitors in the ranking? At the end of the article, we present the main intrigue — the official BoxRec TOP-10 table and all the details regarding the historical dominance of Uzbek boxing.

Abdumalik Khalokov — The world's number one boxer

The leadership results of Uzbek masters of the ring are reflected in the following bright indicators:

  • Absolute 1st place: Olympic winner and three-time world champion Abdumalik Khalokov rose to the 1st position as the strongest amateur boxer on the planet regardless of weight class with 101 victories in the lightweight category;

  • Fazliddin Erkinboev in the TOP-5: Young world champion Fazliddin Erkinboev continued his amazing winning streak in the light heavyweight division, securing the honorable 5th place in the world ranking;

  • Turabek Khabibullaev in high positions: Talented world champion Turabek Khabibullaev took 8th place in the prestigious TOP-10 with his skills in the heavyweight category;

  • Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev completes the top ten: Olympic and world champion, welterweight star Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev also collected worthy points and officially entered the ranks of the world's 10 strongest boxers.

“This updated BoxRec ranking once again officially seals the fact that the Uzbek boxing school is currently the unrivaled and most stable force in world amateur boxing,” international sports analysts acknowledge.

Uzbekistan — The only country with the most representatives in the TOP-10

The updated table also showed great superiority in terms of competition between countries:

  • World record: No other country managed to place 4 representatives in the top ten — Uzbekistan became the only leader on the planet in this regard;

  • Main competitors: The top ten also included representatives from Russia (4 boxers), Ukraine (1 boxer — Oleksandr Khyzhniak), and Brazil (1 boxer — Luiz De Oliveira);

  • Stable records: All Uzbek boxers who entered the ranking have a maximum 5-star rating level.

Official BoxRec P4P world TOP-10 ranking

According to the international portal's official database, the top ten looks as follows:

Rank

Boxer

Country / City

Weight Class

Win-Loss

#1

Abdumalik Khalokov

Uzbekistan (Tashkent)

Light

101 - 11 - 0

#2

Muslim Gadzhimagomedov

Russia (Serpukhov)

Heavy

104 - 7 - 0

#3

Vsevolod Shumkov

Russia (Kamensk-Uralsky)

Light

84 - 11 - 0

#4

Oleksandr Khyzhniak

Ukraine (Poltava)

Light heavy

129 - 17 - 0

#5

Fazliddin Erkinboev

Uzbekistan (Namangan)

Light heavy

57 - 3 - 0

#6

Luiz De Oliveira

Brazil (São Paulo)

Light

85 - 14 - 0

#7

Andrey Peglivanyan

Russia (Adler)

Feather

45 - 3 - 0

#8

Turabek Khabibullaev

Uzbekistan (Tashkent)

Heavy

62 - 8 - 0

#9

Eduard Savvin

Russia (Saint Petersburg)

Feather

81 - 12 - 0

#10

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev

Uzbekistan (Fergana)

Welter

69 - 10 - 0

The main solution and the future dominance of Uzbek boxing

The most important issue that interests many sports fans and experts is — Uzbekistan's how this historical result will be reflected in major tournaments in the near future. The most important solution and conclusion is that, occupying 4 out of 10 spots on the BoxRec platform, the most prestigious center for amateur boxing, shows that the systematic and continuous generation change in our national team is working flawlessly. The entry of not only Olympic champions but also young world champions like Fazliddin Erkinboev and Turabek Khabibullaev into the world elite in such a short time is evidence that Uzbekistan's absolute hegemony will continue in future Olympic Games and world championships.

In your opinion, will Abdumalik Khalokov and our other champions be able to maintain this BoxRec P4P leadership even when they transition to professional boxing? Who else among Uzbek boxers were you expecting to see in this TOP-10 list? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this proud historical victory of Uzbek sports with your loved ones and boxing fans!

BoxRecҲаваскор боксЎзбекистон боксАбдумалик ХалоковFazliddin ErkinboevТоп-10Олимпиада чемпиони
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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